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26.05.2026 07:30:14

Goodman Group Sees FY26 Operating EPS Growth Of At Least 9%

(RTTNews) - Goodman Group (GMGSF.PK), a provider of essential infrastructure, said it remains on track to deliver at least 9% operating EPS growth in fiscal 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Goodman said, "The Group has progressively repositioned its portfolio toward large, infrastructure-scale industrial assets and data centres. At the same time concentrating on urban infill logistics and low latency sites in major metro data centre markets. These sites are located where demand is most durable and are becoming harder to replicate. The focus remains on positioning the portfolio to meet the evolving requirements of customers across both asset classes."

Development work in progress stood at AUD 14.5 billion at March 31, 2026, and is expected to increase to about AUD 18 billion by June 2026. Data centres accounted for 73% of total WIP.

The company said underlying property fundamentals remained stable during the quarter, with portfolio occupancy at 95.7% and like-for-like net property income growth of 4.1%.

Goodman said its total portfolio was stable at AUD 87.1 billion, with partnership assets under management of AUD 74.5 billion as of March 31, 2026.

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Trading Signals: Deere: Kommt es zur Duplizität der Ereignisse?

Vor der Börseneröffnung in New York präsentiert der Traktoren- und Baumaschinengigant heute seine Semesterzahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass die Deere-Aktie dann ihre laufende Konsolidierung abschliesst und wieder Fahrt aufnimmt.

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