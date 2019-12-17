17.12.2019 09:50:00

GoodBall becomes the main sponsor of La Liga club Real Sociedad

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec 12th, Goodball, the interactive new-generation data and media platform, officially became the main sponsor of Real Sociedad, one of the biggest La Liga clubs. The signing ceremony was held in San Sebastian, Spain.

Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil, club legend Xabi Alonso, director of football Roberto Olave, and players including Spanish internationals Nacho Monreal and Mikel Oyarzabal all attended,

As a sports big data website based in Britain, GoodBall provides the most in-depth and convenient user experience. After researching the industry for so many years, they chose Real Sociedad because of the value both parties have for developing the youth system and improving performance on the pitch.

During the ceremony, Real Sociedad director of football Roberto Olave praised the powerful calculation capability of GoodBall which helps coaches make decisions. They are very delighted to have such a promising partner and plan to find young talent all over the world, especially China, using the database of GoodBall. Roberto Olave also mentioned that every year, 20% of the youngsters enrolled by the club are from outside the Basque area, and they will be more than happy to give this entire quota to the Chinese talents.

The representatives of GoodBall also honored the connection with Real Sociedad. Focusing on sports AI data gathering and researching, they hope to find a more scientific way to develop young players within the club.

The realtime data collected, selected and customized by GoodBall serves the fans well, too. Moreover, the community is an amazing place for communication.

Currently GoodBall have Chinese, English and Vietnamese versions. According to them, the Vietnamese market has considerable potential as their football development is growing quickly in recent years with the number of football fans there increasing dramatically.

GoodBall are aiming to become a top multi-language media like ESPN. They have completed the first stage, covering tens of thousands of football games from over 1,600 competitions in three languages. Later on, the website will launch Thai, Spanish, Portuguese, and German versions, improving overall service of football info, match previews, global intelligence database, and live streaming.

Starting with Real Sociedad, GoodBall want to build a world where all football fans can watch and enjoy games by one stop, wherever they come from. GoodBall welcomes everyone to join.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191216/2672330-1

SOURCE GoodBall

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:52
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
08:47
Marktüberblick: MDAX markiert Rekordhoch
07:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Fallen 3.200 Punkte? / Novartis – Aktie am Widerstand
16.12.19
Vontobel: Adventsspecial 3: Die spannendsten Synergien des Jahres
16.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf Temenos AG
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Julius Bär-Aktien ziehen zum Wochenauftakt kräftig an
Roche erhält grünes Licht aus Grossbritannien für Kauf von Spark - Roche-Aktie im Plus
SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX mit leichten Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX mit leichten Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigen sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert leicht im Minus. An den Märkten in Asien geht es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;