GoodBall becomes the main sponsor of La Liga club Real Sociedad

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec 12th, Goodball, the interactive new-generation data and media platform, officially became the main sponsor of Real Sociedad, one of the biggest La Liga clubs. The signing ceremony was held in San Sebastian, Spain.

Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil, club legend Xabi Alonso, director of football Roberto Olave, and players including Spanish internationals Nacho Monreal and Mikel Oyarzabal all attended,

As a sports big data website based in Britain, GoodBall provides the most in-depth and convenient user experience. After researching the industry for so many years, they chose Real Sociedad because of the value both parties have for developing the youth system and improving performance on the pitch.

During the ceremony, Real Sociedad director of football Roberto Olave praised the powerful calculation capability of GoodBall which helps coaches make decisions. They are very delighted to have such a promising partner and plan to find young talent all over the world, especially China, using the database of GoodBall. Roberto Olave also mentioned that every year, 20% of the youngsters enrolled by the club are from outside the Basque area, and they will be more than happy to give this entire quota to the Chinese talents.

The representatives of GoodBall also honored the connection with Real Sociedad. Focusing on sports AI data gathering and researching, they hope to find a more scientific way to develop young players within the club.

The realtime data collected, selected and customized by GoodBall serves the fans well, too. Moreover, the community is an amazing place for communication.

Currently GoodBall have Chinese, English and Vietnamese versions. According to them, the Vietnamese market has considerable potential as their football development is growing quickly in recent years with the number of football fans there increasing dramatically.

GoodBall are aiming to become a top multi-language media like ESPN. They have completed the first stage, covering tens of thousands of football games from over 1,600 competitions in three languages. Later on, the website will launch Thai, Spanish, Portuguese, and German versions, improving overall service of football info, match previews, global intelligence database, and live streaming.

Starting with Real Sociedad, GoodBall want to build a world where all football fans can watch and enjoy games by one stop, wherever they come from. GoodBall welcomes everyone to join.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191216/2672330-1

SOURCE GoodBall