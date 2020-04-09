Good Work(s) CEO and Founder Making Masks in United States to Keep Public Safe and Support Pregnancy Resource Centers

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pro-life businesswoman Helena Cho and her husband have gone from making jewelry beloved by celebrities and Instagram influencers to making masks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both Cho and her husband, David Chang, run successful international fashion and jewelry businesses based in the Los Angeles area and have been outspoken supporters of Save the Storks and pregnancy resource centers (PRCs).

Cho is the CEO and founder of jewelry company Good Work(s) Makes a Difference and Chang runs a garment manufacturing business called Federal Merchandising. Terri Hatcher, Usher and Justin Bieber are just a few celebrities who wear Good Work(s) bracelets.

"We just want to do what we can during this time and provide high-quality masks to people, as well as keep our employees working. My employees have been with me for a long time and I have a responsibility to protect them," Cho said.

Together they have teamed up to make masks at Chang's factory in Los Angeles and sell them through Cho's Good Work(s) company. Staff are now making 15,000-20,000 masks per week to be sold to the community – fast food chains, grocery stories, city workers and more. Cho says 100 percent of her staff are now making masks.

"When you're pregnant at this time of the pandemic, it's a scary time. Mothers have to protect themselves and their babies. Masks are selling out. We can help each other out and get a mask delivered to their homes so they have something to cover their faces," she said.

"Helena Cho is an incredibly talented designer, and also a strong and humble Christian business leader. She is a role model for girls and women in the United States and around the world," said Diane Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer at Save the Storks. "Helena does so much behind the scenes to support women, pregnancy resource centers, churches, children, schools, the homeless and orphans. This act of kindness and putting her faith into action is beneficial not only for the millions who are in need of quality masks at affordable prices, but also for the factory staff in California who otherwise might not be employed if not for this new manufacturing effort."

Retail prices run anywhere from $5.80-6.80. To purchase masks online, visit GoodWorks website.

###

About Good Work(s)

Good Work(s) Make a Difference, established in 2011, has been delivering fashion-forward, uplifting and inspirational bracelets and accessories. Founded by designer and entrepreneur Helena Cho in Los Angeles, California, Good Work(s) contributes 25% of net proceeds to charitable organizations in order to make a meaningful impact for neighbors, communities and lives.

Recent contributions have included a school for 1st - 8th graders in Kenya, weekly groceries delivered to Dream Center Los Angeles, support for pro-life ministry Save the Storks in Colorado, and clean water and energy systems for villages in Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Guatemala.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks' mission is to reimagine the meaning of pro-life. This organization partners with pregnancy resource centers across the United States to provide them with resources and empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with their innovative fleet of mobile medical units, known as the Stork Bus.

A list of Save the Storks affiliate pregnancy resource centers is available at http://www.savethestorks.com.

SOURCE Save the Storks