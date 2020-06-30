Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 13:45:00

good natured Products Inc. Appoints Bristol Capital for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) today announced that it has entered into an investor relations services agreement (the "Agreement") with Bristol Capital Ltd. ("Bristol"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm based in Toronto, Ontario and owned by its principals. Under the Agreement, Bristol will provide investor relations services with the objective of expanding awareness of the Company amongst buy and sell-side investor professionals throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. 

good natured better everyday products made from plants, not petroleum (CNW Group/Good Natured Products)

The initial term of the Agreement is for 12 months commencing July 1, 2020 and may be extended or terminated by either party under certain circumstances. Under the Agreement, compensation ranges between $7,000 and $10,000 per month, depending on the scope of services provided by Bristol to good natured®. The Company intends, subject to regulatory and board approval, to grant Bristol stock options entitling Bristol to purchase 400,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share with an expiry date of 36 months from the date of option grant. The options will vest in equal stages over 12 months beginning on the 3-month anniversary of the issuance.

Bristol's services will include introductions to Bristol's direct network of investment professionals, coordination of public events and proactive investor relations campaigns to increase the Company's exposure in the investment community.

The Company and Bristol act at arm's length, and Bristol has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fees paid by the Company to Bristol are for its services only.

About good natured Products Inc.
good natured® is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products® made with the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

With a growing assortment of over 385 products and services, good natured® creates eco-friendly home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/take-out containers, medical and industrial supplies designed to do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact, all bundled up in a fresh and approachable brand.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:
Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO
Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Good Natured Products

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’522.00
1.94 %
The Swatch Grp 190.00
1.09 %
ABB 21.35
0.95 %
Swiss Re 73.10
0.83 %
CS Group 9.79
0.62 %
Adecco Group 44.65
-0.07 %
Alcon 54.38
-0.22 %
Sika 182.65
-0.41 %
Roche Hldg G 329.15
-0.69 %
Novartis 82.58
-0.95 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:27
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Unterstützung bei 3’000 Punkten im Fokus / Julius Bär – Aktie erreicht unteren Trendkanalbereich
29.06.20
Vontobel: Kopenhagen: der stärkste Börsenplatz in der Krise
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
29.06.20
Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Twin-Win auf Index
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:49
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wirecard-Aktie mit erneuter Kursverdopplung: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Gewinne in Asien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex begibt sich auf Richtungssuche. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB