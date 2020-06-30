good natured Products Inc. Appoints Bristol Capital for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) today announced that it has entered into an investor relations services agreement (the "Agreement") with Bristol Capital Ltd. ("Bristol"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm based in Toronto, Ontario and owned by its principals. Under the Agreement, Bristol will provide investor relations services with the objective of expanding awareness of the Company amongst buy and sell-side investor professionals throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

The initial term of the Agreement is for 12 months commencing July 1, 2020 and may be extended or terminated by either party under certain circumstances. Under the Agreement, compensation ranges between $7,000 and $10,000 per month, depending on the scope of services provided by Bristol to good natured®. The Company intends, subject to regulatory and board approval, to grant Bristol stock options entitling Bristol to purchase 400,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share with an expiry date of 36 months from the date of option grant. The options will vest in equal stages over 12 months beginning on the 3-month anniversary of the issuance.

Bristol's services will include introductions to Bristol's direct network of investment professionals, coordination of public events and proactive investor relations campaigns to increase the Company's exposure in the investment community.

The Company and Bristol act at arm's length, and Bristol has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fees paid by the Company to Bristol are for its services only.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products® made with the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

With a growing assortment of over 385 products and services, good natured® creates eco-friendly home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/take-out containers, medical and industrial supplies designed to do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact, all bundled up in a fresh and approachable brand.

