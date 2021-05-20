SMI 11’041 -0.9%  SPI 14’226 -0.8%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’114 -1.8%  Euro 1.1000 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’937 -1.7%  Gold 1’870 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’108 -9.0%  Dollar 0.9033 0.0%  Öl 66.7 -2.8% 
20.05.2021 03:12:00

Good Funding Announces Closing of Up to $30 Million Credit Facility

TUSTIN, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Funding, LLC ("Good Funding"), a recently-launched small business finance company, has closed on a $20.0 million senior revolving credit facility with a U.S.-based, credit focused asset manager. The agreement includes an accordion feature with the option to increase the credit facility to $30.0 million. The transaction represents Good Funding's inaugural institutional financing. Proceeds will be used to increase the Company's funding capabilities and execute its strategic growth plan.

"We are thrilled to have closed on this first round of institutional financing," said Jason Osiecki, Co-Founder and President of Good Funding. "This credit facility will allow us to accelerate the growth of our funding platform, expand our team, and ultimately empower even more small businesses to move forward."

"With less than a year in business, in the midst of a pandemic that is still negatively impacting America's small businesses, we view this investment as a strong endorsement of what Good Funding can accomplish," said Co-Founder and CEO of Good Funding, Ben Gold. "Closing on this credit facility validates our mission to transform the way small businesses access the capital they need to grow and thrive. We cannot wait to put this investment into action."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive Advisor and Placement Agent in connection with this transaction.

About Good Funding, LLC
Founded in 2020, Good Funding is a privately-held financial services firm that provides alternative funding resources to America's small businesses. Our products are designed for business owners who cannot access working capital through traditional methods, or simply need funding with a rapid-fire turnaround. Good Funding allows entrepreneurs, start-ups and established businesses to build self-reliance and a brighter financial future. For more information, visit www.goodfunding.com.

Media contact:
Jenny Alonzo
VP, Marketing
714.384.7189
jalonzo@goodfunding.com

Related Images
good-funding.png
Good Funding

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-funding-announces-closing-of-up-to-30-million-credit-facility-301295546.html

SOURCE Good Funding, LLC

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

19.05.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
19.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.05.21 Marktüberblick: Euro-Hausse belastet den DAX
19.05.21 SMI-Anleger warten auf Fed-Signale
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
18.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Chinas 'Nein' zu Kryptowährungs-Zahlungen belastet: Bitcoin nahe 30'000-Dollar-Marke
Dow zum Börsenschluss schwächer -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tiefer
Setzt Selfmade-Milliardär Mark Cuban auf Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin und Ethereum - oder doch Dogecoin?
Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit Januar
Dufry-Aktie steigt: Wechsel in der Konzernleitung von Dufry
US-Risikokapitalgesellschaft will milliardenschweren Krypto-Fonds auflegen
Nachfrageboom: Ein Analyst sieht in Kupfer "das neue Öl"
Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - US-Währungshüter halten baldigen Beginn einer Tapering-Diskussion für denkbar
Trading Idee EMS-CHEMIE: Technischer Rebound lockt
Alphabet-Aktie leichter: Google kündigt neue Datenschutz-Funktionen an - Kooperation mit Samsung bei Smartwatch-System

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit