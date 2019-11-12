+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 13:15:00

Good Earth Gingerbread Family Campaign Funds Canadian Food Banks

Gingerbread families feed local Food Banks

CALGARY, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - It's never been sweeter to give! Good Earth Coffeehouses' (Good Earth) highly anticipated Gingerbread Family cookies are back. For every package of Gingerbread Family cookies sold, Good Earth will donate $1 to local food banks.

Good Earth Gingerbread Families (CNW Group/Good Earth Coffeehouse)

"Our Gingerbread Family campaign transforms a traditional holiday treat into a sweet way to help others," said Nan Eskenazi, Good Earth co-founder.  "We are passionate about helping the communities we serve."

According to Food Banks Canada, Canadians made 1.1 million visits to food banks per month last year. This means that every single day of the week, individuals in this country are struggling to provide meals to nourish their families. Good Earth is to raise over $11,000 to support families in need through local food banks. 

From November 12 to December 31, Good Earth Gingerbread Family cookies can be purchased in all Good Earth locations across Canada. Canadians can double their donation by sharing a photo of their purchased Gingerbread Family cookies with the hashtag #FamiliesFeedFamilies on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Good Earth will donate $1 for every social media post up to $2,500.

"We love that our guests engage with us to support our local foodbanks at this time every year. Our Gingerbread Family cookies campaign has become a very important initiative that supports our communities in need," said Michael Going, Good Earth co-founder and CEO. "Supporting our communities, especially during the Holiday season, is something  that is very meaningful for our customers and our entire Good Earth team."

Each Gingerbread Family package includes a trio of fresh-made cookies. These holiday treats are available at all Good Earth locations and can also be purchased online by visiting www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com/we-cater/order-online.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:
Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 51 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

