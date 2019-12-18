GomSpace, Lockheed Martin Space and Orbital Micro Systems Team up for new Microwave Sensing Nanosatellite Project

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GomSpace (GS) and Lockheed Martin Space agreed to develop and deliver a tailored GS 6U nanosatellite to Orbital Micro Systems (OMS) in the United Kingdom (UK). The contract is worth 17 MSEK and will be financed through an industrial corporation commitment made by Lockheed Martin to the state of Denmark. The project stems from initial introductory meetings first held in 2017, during B2B17 a business networking event aimed at developing new business relationships for the US-based technology company in Denmark.

OMS has developed a proprietary microwave sensor with significant potential to add value to weather forecasting and climate understanding to the benefit of users in a range of commercial and institutional segments. OMS is planning a future nanosatellite constellation to capture data for their intended service offerings and is currently in the early stages of constellation deployment.

Lockheed Martin will financially assist GS to design, develop an optimised 6U nanosatellite platform for the OMS sensor and GS will deliver the integrated 6U satellite to OMS by the end of 2020 for expected launch and evaluation in 2021. Lockheed Martin will also assist GS by providing technical assistance to review and improve GS quality systems, as well as enhance the nanosatellite's design life.

"This is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how GomSpace's flight-proven systems can be tailored into a dedicated solution for OMS that will hopefully prove itself as the building block for OMS' intended constellation," says CEO, Niels Buus, from GomSpace.

OMS, established both in the United States and the UK, consists of an experienced team with unique microwave technology and application knowledge.

"We look forward to working with GomSpace and are truly impressed with their demonstrated capabilities in space and the prospect of leveraging these capabilities in a new 6U platform, adding robustness to our supply chain." says CEO, William Hosack, from OMS.

For Lockheed Martin, which has launched more than 150 Small satellites (SmallSats), investing in this project aligns with the company's expectations that many future space missions will be flown using hybrid architectures with a mixture of SmallSats and traditional larger satellites in a variety of orbits.

"We are pleased to be able to bring together this project to help create a state-of-the-art nanosatellite and microwave sensing capabilities," said Amber Gell, International Advanced Programs Development Manager from Lockheed Martin.

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Orbital Microsystems

Orbital Micro Systems (OMS) specializes in the development and delivery of technology and data for global resiliency. With broad expertise in applied science, weather science and earth observation, instrumentation development, data science, space operations, and program delivery, OMS is positioned to support data driven innovation across all sectors of the global economy.

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above,1 a.m. CET on December 18, 2019.

