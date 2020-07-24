+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 00:30:00

GOLO Deepens Its Commitment to Healthy Living with Innovative Products Designed to Support Weight-Loss, Immunity, and a Healthy Lifestyle

NEWARK, Del., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The GOLO brand was developed by a team of expert scientists and medical doctors to find a natural and effective weight loss solution. A recent study by the CDC indicates that nearly 7 out of 10 Americans are considered overweight or obese. If this trend is not reversed, the emotional and economic toll on families and society is likely to be immeasurable. Over the past four years, GOLO has revolutionized weight loss through a dedicated approach to Insulin Resistance. Insulin is one of the most important hormones in your body because it directly affects metabolism, weight gain, aging and overall health. Insulin's performance is affected by unbalanced diets which increase glucose levels and spike insulin levels causing excess glucose to be stored as fat. Unhealthy insulin levels lead to Insulin Resistance, pre-diabetes and Type 2 diabetes, and other serious health conditions including heart disease and Alzheimer's.

To resolve this common issue, the GOLO team created their Release® supplement, a patented, natural, plant and mineral based dietary supplement that is made in the USA. The Release® supplement targets dangerous visceral fat that is driven by hormones, mainly insulin. The Release® supplement balances the hormones that regulate fat and carbohydrate metabolism, control stress, cravings and hunger between meals, and overall metabolic health. The Release® supplement supports healthy blood glucose metabolism, controls sugar cravings, balances the key weight loss hormones, increases energy, reduces stress, and supports immunity. Release is paired with the GOLO for Life® plan – a simple eating guide to balanced meals and good nutrition for anyone.

Based on past successes, GOLO plans to launch more products designed to improve overall health and vitality, along with a focused reach to lower income households and communities in the effort to promote healthy lifestyles for the whole family. These new products will include:

  • Go-Digest™ total digestive solution wellness product has been formulated to complement and support your body's ability to digest and absorb nutrients. It contains an enzyme blend, probiotic and botanicals.
  • The AeroTrainer™ inflatable exercise tool will provide quick, easy, home based workouts.

GOLO for Wellness, GOLO for Immunity, GOLO for Weight Loss, GOLO for LIFE®.

About GOLO: GOLO is committed to providing individuals with the knowledge of health and wellness, and the power to take back control of their weight and their lives. The GOLO for Life® plan is an all-natural, plant-based supplement and meal plan, designed to address the root cause of weight gain. The GOLO® products provide a safe solution to weight- loss and wellness while helping individuals transition to a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. The developers of GOLO, LLC include a team of dedicated doctors, pharmacists and researchers. GOLO has reached over a million people worldwide who now have a chance at healthy, sustainable and affordable weight loss. For more information about the GOLO for Life® plan, visit http://www.golo.com or call 800-730-4656 (GOLO).

###

 

SOURCE GOLO

