+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
21.01.2020 13:45:00

Golf Town and Canada's Winningest Professional Golfer Brooke Henderson Extend Their Multi- Year Partnership

Jan. 21, 2020, VAUGHAN, ON /CNW/ - Golf Town, Canada's largest golf retailer and Brooke Henderson, Canada's winningest professional golfer have announced today that they have extended their long-standing partnership to a three-year agreement. The 22-year-old Smiths Falls native, currently ranked eighth in the Women's World Golf Rankings, and the iconic Canadian brand will continue the work initiated in 2017 with the intent to grow the game of golf.

Golf Town Logo (CNW Group/Golf Town)

"I'm so excited to continue the journey I started with Golf Town three years ago and proud to be an ambassador for them as we continue to grow the game," says Brooke Henderson. "Golf Town's involvement in the game goes beyond just selling golf equipment; they are committed to bringing more juniors into the game and getting families to spend more time together. They have shown this to me firsthand by embracing my entire family and I'm excited to see what the future holds with this partnership."  

Over the next three years, the Brooke Brigade – a movement, launched in 2017 by Golf Town, in collaboration with Brooke and her family – focused on growing golf initiatives for juniors. This group of juniors, who are Brooke's biggest supporters, will pursue its development, cheering for Brooke wherever she is competing. As well, meet and greet opportunities at various Golf Town locations across Canada will continue alongside different events at tournaments where Brooke is competing.

"Our plan is to paint the gallery in Brooke's red colours and show her our unwavering support," says Golf Town Chief Marketing Officer, Frederick Lecoq. "Her passion for the game, her stellar performances and also her accessibility have inspired golfers of all ages. Team Henderson is a Canadian family golf story and it's the perfect fit for Golf Town's vision as we pursue our collaboration. We are confident in our mutual goal, seeing more women and kids on the fairways."  

About Golf Town
Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 47 stores throughout the country while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown.com. The company features the broadest selection of the best brands in golf, expert staff who share its customers' love of the game, and state-of-the-art custom fitting services and technology – truly your destination for everything golf. Golf Town is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and certain investment funds managed by Signature Global Asset Management, a division of CI Investments Inc.

SOURCE Golf Town

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Fokus auf 3800
09:24
Vontobel: Ölkonzerne mit 5% p.a. und Partizipation nach oben
08:54
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
07:25
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Gelingt der Durchbruch? / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
20.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.01.20
Schroders: Hohe Erwartungen: Können Private Assets die grossen Hoffnungen erfüllen?
20.01.20
Schroders: Globale Transformation: Der Kampf gegen den Klimawandel in fünf Grafiken
16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie knickt ein: UBS verdient im vierten Quartal mehr als erwartet - Renditeziel nach unten angepasst
SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen-Aktie büsst ein: Heideldruck senkt Prognose - Anleger geschockt
Lonza-Aktie steigt: Lonza wächst nur im Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft
Evolva-Aktie beflügelt: Änderungen im Verwaltungsrat und in der Geschäftsleitung
Logitech-Aktie legt zu: Logitech erzielt Rekordergebnis und bestätigt Ausblick
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zu Dollar und Franken kaum verändert
Spekulationen: Bringt Apple ein neues MacBook heraus?
Experte: Gold-Rally noch lange nicht zu Ende
Deshalb schwächt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt kann am Dienstag seine Verluste im Verlauf wett machen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich knapp auf rotem Terrain. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es deutlicher abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;