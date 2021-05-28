Golf Tournament for Young Woman Lost to Metastatic Breast Cancer

ASSONET, Mass., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Play golf, fight cancer. On Friday, September 10, 2021, Piping Systems Inc. hosts its 4th Annual Tee for Cancer Free Golf Tournament at The Fall River Country Club to honor Megan Lally, who sadly lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer on September 1, 2011. She was only 30 years old.

Megan was diagnosed with cancer in 2008. She fought courageously until finally succumbing to the disease after a 3-year battle. This annual event honors Megan's memory and her admirable struggle and also aids in research to defeat this type of cancer for everyone, once and for all.

The event is organized by Piping Systems, Inc., a well known piping contractor in Massachusetts, to benefit The Megan Lally Memorial Fund. Pauline Lally, President of Piping Systems Inc., and Megan's mom helped form The Megan Lally Memorial Fund with Megan's friends and loved ones. Proceeds from the golf sponsorships fund the research for Metastatic Breast Cancer.

But just because PSI raises funds for a good cause about a serious issue doesn't mean everyone golfing won't have fun doing it. It will definitely be fun! Golf tournament contests include:

Putting Contest

Closest-to-the-pin

Longest Drive, Straightest Drive

Raffles, Silent Auction, Music, and other contests

AND try your luck for a hole-in-one to win the BIG prize!

The tournament is set up to play 18 holes with a group or to go solo. Dinner-only tickets are also available. Sponsorships and promotional opportunities range from $25 to $2,500--offering a dozen ways to support this excellent cause.

For More Information:

4th Annual Tee for Cancer Free Golf Tournament

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Location: Fall River Country Club, 4232 No. Main Street Fall River MA 02720

Register Here or contact Sharron Furtado at sf@pipingsystemsinc.com or (508) 644-2221

About Piping Systems Inc.

Piping Systems Inc., located in Assonet, MA, is a woman-owned, well-established, platinum award-winning piping contractor with over 50 years in the business. The company specializes in commercial and industrial piping, plumbing and fire protection. Most of its team members have been with the company for 20-40 years. Pauline Lally, president of PSI, is the daughter of the company's founder and Megan Lally's mother. The company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

