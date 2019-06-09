Golf Fair Asia to Gather World's Golf Industry Next April

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FINEXPO, the largest organizer of international events, announces that Malaysia will host the biggest international golf event in one location for two days. Golf Fair Asia will take place at Kuala Lumpur Convention Center (KLCC) in Malaysia on April 4 and 5, 2020, gathering golf industry professionals from all over the world.

The Conference on Perspectives of Golf Development in Asia will be held within the framework of Golf Fair to give golf market experts an amazing opportunity to discuss various topics. The event itself is going to include presentations, fashion shows, lucky draws and interactive activities together with the expo itself.

Golf Fair Asia is the place where experts from Europe, the United States of America, China, the Middle East and all over the world will not only present their latest products, trends and services but will also share their business experience. The event is also going to be filled with educational programs as well as entertainment. To become a participant, sponsor, partner, visitor, or to register online, please visit https://golffair.asia.

Golf Fair Asia is organized by FINEXPO, the largest organizer of international events, fairs, expos and shows since 2002. Its list of projects is quite long. Here you can find Golf Expo, Golf Fair Asia, Financial Expo, Traders Fair, Millionaire Bazaar, Traders Awards, Money Fair, Investor Expo, Private Banking Forum, Online Trading Expo, etc. The positive feedback from participants is the best proof of effective and successful work done by FINEXPO.

Media Contact:

Margarita Yakupova

Email: margo@finexpo.org

