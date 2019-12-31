31.12.2019 15:10:00

Golf Cart Market by Product Type, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Golf Cart Market by Product Type (Electric Golf Cart, Gasoline Golf Cart, and Solar Golf Cart), and Application (Golf Course, Personal Services, and Commercial Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

A golf cart is electric powered or gas powered low speed vehicle and it is originally manufactured for the usage in the golf course. Golf cart is very light weight and compact in size. The features such as availability of radio, windshield, rear seat, and others make it popular across various areas including stadiums, golf course, hotels, and many more. At present, golf carts are categorized as electric golf cart, gasoline golf cart, and solar golf cart based on technology. This ensures flexibility in terms of usage of different type of golf cart as per the availability. The report also covers the golf cart market based on application. The market is categorized as golf course, personal services, and commercial services, covers the market size as per the usage of golf cart.
Increase in urbanization & industrialization, shift toward mall culture, hi-tech & smart residential, and commercial housing projects, and rise in utilization of golf cart vehicles in hotels, hospitality, tourism industries, and amusement parks are anticipated to expand the growth of the golf cart market globally.
Further, report features the strategies adopted by the key market players to endure the stiff competition in the market. Garia Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Ingersoll Rand plc, JH Global Services, Inc., Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Tomberlin, Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Golf Car Company are some of the leading suppliers of golf carts in the global market.
The global golf cart market includes product types such as electric golf cart, gasoline golf cart, and solar golf cart. The market is classified on the basis of the of applications, such as golf course, personal services, and commercial services.
Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market include Garia Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Ingersoll Rand plc, JH Global Services, Inc., Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Tomberlin, Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Golf Car Company.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• This study comprises analytical depiction of the golf cart market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type
• Electric Golf Cart
• Gasoline Golf Cart
• Solar Golf Cart

By Application
• Golf Course
• Personal Services
• Commercial Services

By Region
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa

Key Market Players
• Garia Inc.
• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd
Ingersoll Rand plc
• JH Global Services, Inc.
• Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd.
• Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
• Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.
• Tomberlin
• Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd.
• Yamaha Golf Car Company

