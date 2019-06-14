Golf and Games Family Park Officially Opens Toptracer Range by Topgolf Along with Other New Technological Attractions

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golf and Games Family Park cut the ceremonial grand opening ribbon on several new technological entertainment attractions today including Toptracer Range by Topgolf, Hologate Virtual Reality, Maxflight Simulator, and upgraded Lasertron Lasertag facilities. Golf and Games is located at 5484 Summer Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee and online at http://www.golfandgamesmemphis.com/.

"We're excited to offer guests the new Toptracer driving range technology at Golf & Games which provides a fun, engaging and tech-driven experience that appeals to seasoned players, friends, family, and first-time golfers," said Aaron Bos, General Manager of Golf & Games. "We've also added new technological attractions so when guests aren't on the driving range, they can enjoy playing Hologate Virtual Reality, Maxflight Simulator, and an upgraded Lasertron Lasertag with their friends and family."

Toptracer Range provides instant shot replays and statistical feedback on interactive game screens in the hitting bay, which allows players to make swing adjustments and immediately see the impact on their golf shot. Toptracer Range features games and modes suited for all ages and skill levels, including long-drive and Closest to the Pin competitions. Guests can use the Toptracer Range Community App to link their personal profiles to access their entire history of shot data, including specific club performance details, as well as how they rank against other players on leaderboards.

Hologate is a multiplayer virtual reality attraction that transports players into a new dimension. Once the players put on the headsets, the advanced technology creates a realistic experience unlike any other. It is a fully immersive game that is suitable for players of any age or skill level. Hologate offers multiple games that are easy to learn. The players are transported to a new world where they could be battling robots and dragons, having a snowball fight or fighting off zombies. The games can accommodate teams up to 4 players in a physically engaging experience. Hologate creates a unique and realistic environment with revolutionary technology that eliminates motion sickness.

The Maxflight simulator allows two guests to strap into a cockpit and either experience the thrills of a roller coaster, or the rush of flight. The cockpit is raised and spins in all directions. This allows the rider to experience every flip, turn, and roll of ten distinct virtual roller coaster tracks. The flight simulator allows the rider to guide the movement of the cockpit with flight controls in a variety of aircraft and landscapes, including a Blue Angel F-18 over the skyline of Memphis. Upgraded technology allows the ride to happen two dimensionally or in 3D.

The Lasertag Lasertron arena is a revamped 6,000 square foot, two-level arena that guests can now experience up and down ramps, pillars, and arches for protection as they use infrared guns to eliminate opponents by shooting targets on their bodies. The arena is illuminated by blacklight and features a soundtrack to that intensifies the competition.

RAW VIDEO & PHOTOS FOR DOWNLOAD AND USE:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jc4xfwf6ndk29ay/AAAFYWiyb-8Ot3c3v3c8wXfAa?dl=0

PHOTO:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/lp3c48vf6390fvz/IMG_6477.jpg?dl=0

Golf & Games Family Park celebrates new renovations and technological entertainment attractions with ribbon cutting.

From left to right: Destiny Munoz, Golf & Games Family Park Employee; Tavian Washington, Golf & Games Family Park Employee; Aubrey Smith, owner of Golf & Games Family Park; Darico Neloms, Golf & Games Family Park Employee; Aaron Bos, General Manager of Golf & Games Family Park; Tom Uphold, Director of Marketing for Golf & Games Family Park.

Golf & Games Family Park Online:

http://www.golfandgamesmemphis.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GolfandGames/

https://twitter.com/GolfandGames

https://www.instagram.com/golfandgamesmemphis/

About Golf & Games Family Park:

Golf & Games Family Park has been home to family entertainment in the city of Memphis for 55 years and includes an array of outdoor and indoor entertainment options on 40-plus acres. Attractions and entertainment include Hologate Virtual Reality, Toptracer Golf, Arcade, Sky Trail Ropes Course, Maxflight Rollercoaster, Lasertron Lasertag, Batting Cages, Bumper Boats, Spin Zone Bumper Carts, Go Karts, Funland, Putt-Putt Golf, Driving Range, and Picnic Pavilions which are great for corporate picnics, family reunions, birthday parties, fundraising events and more. For more information visit, http://www.golfandgamesmemphis.com/.

SOURCE Golf and Games