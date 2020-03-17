Gold's Gym Closing Its Corporate-Owned Gyms Through March 31 In Response To Coronavirus

DALLAS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym has made the decision to temporarily close all company-owned Gold's Gym locations in the U.S. including Texas, Oklahoma, St. Louis, and Carolina gyms through March 31, 2020, to do its part in slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"This is not a business decision but a humanity decision," said Gold's Gym CEO and President Adam Zeitsiff. "We want to protect our community and people of all ages by doing what we can to flatten the disease's curve. To fight this virus, we have to stand firm with everyone who is working to contain the spread. We are truly stronger together."

Because exercise is a key component in maintaining personal health and supporting the immune system, Zeitsiff made the decision to offer free premium access for members and non-members to GOLD'S AMP™, the company's digital personal training app, through May 31, 2020.

The app has over 600 indoor and outdoor workouts with audio and video guidance. Additionally, the company is launching on-demand streaming video workouts. Both digital fitness options are available to the public at www.goldsgym.com/anywhere so they can stay active, healthy and workout wherever they feel comfortable and safe.

Privately owned franchised gyms will make their own determinations on when and whether to close and are watching this situation very closely. All Gold's Gym locations have focused on stepping up all sanitary procedures and practices to protect their members and team members in response to the public health crisis.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under one roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Ashley Lennington or Katie McKenzie

ashleyl@spmcommunications.com or katie@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golds-gym-closing-its-corporate-owned-gyms-through-march-31-in-response-to-coronavirus-301025189.html

SOURCE Gold’s Gym