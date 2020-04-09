+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
09.04.2020 22:40:00

goldRush Rally, the ultimate Luxury Lifestyle Automotive Rally, adds experienced partner and management

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- goldRush Rally is proud to have accomplished over a decade of world-renowned luxury and exotic vehicle rallies which are not just drives, but experiences remembered for a lifetime. To continue to elevate, boost, and revitalize the automotive rally industry, goldRush Rally announces ownership and management changes which have been effective as of August 27, 2019.

Fred Courtot, founder and CEO of ModFind, LLC, joins Ramin Arami as co-owner of goldRush Rally. "After eleven successful years, the challenge is reinventing the memorable experience," said Ramin Arami, goldRush Rally Managing Partner. "Fred brings us creativity, years of experience, and a drive to not only elevate the brand, but also the participant experience. I look forward to our professional relationship for many years to come."

"I am proud to be alongside Ramin Arami as co-owner of goldRush Rally and look forward to what we will bring to this year's event in September," said Fred Courtot. "Since taking ownership 8 months ago, I've worked with our team to create a new level of luxury rallying that participants and sponsors will experience with goldRush 2020 and beyond."

Additional management changes include Aimee Shackelford being named Director of Sales and Marketing, and Johnny Valencia named Director of Events and Logistics.

goldRush Rally 2020 spans 9 days from Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 27.  Event information can be found at www.goldrushrally.com, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About goldRush Rally

The goldRush Rally family is proud to have accomplished over a decade of world-renowned luxury and exotic vehicle rallies which are not just drives, but experiences remembered for a lifetime. The cities we visit provide the foundation of your greatest memories. The cars and the scenic routes bring you alive. The experiences only goldRush Rally can provide leave you in awe. The people, the fans and your goldblooded family, will bring you back.

Media inquiries: info@goldrushrally.com 

goldRush Rally Instagram 

goldRush Rally Facebook

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldrush-rally-the-ultimate-luxury-lifestyle-automotive-rally-adds-experienced-partner-and-management-301038588.html

SOURCE goldRush Rally

