25.01.2026 16:51:06
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's 2025 Compensation Rises 20.5% To $47 Mln
(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) announced Friday that its chief executive officer, David Solomon, received an annual compensation of $47.00 million in 2025, up 20.5% from last year's $39 million.
In a regulatory filing, Goldman Sachs announced his compensation, citing continued and significant shareholder value creation during 2025, including shareholder return of 57%, 33% dividend growth, and over $17 billion returned to common shareholders.
According to the company, Solomon's total compensation included an annual base salary of$2 million, a cash component of $10.1 million, and the rest will be distributed across performance stock units of $31.5 million and carried interest program of $3.4 million.
