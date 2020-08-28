28.08.2020 19:50:00

Golden State Dermatology Announces New Albany Partnership

ALBANY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology is pleased to announce Kathy Fang, M.D., Ph.D. and her team have joined Golden State Dermatology.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden State Dermatology)

Golden State Dermatology offers state-of-the-art dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery. The group has rapidly grown over the last few years, adding eight new locations in 2019 and five to date in 2020. This most recent acquisition in Albany will offer medical and cosmetic dermatology treatments.

The clinic is located at 6335 North Albany Street, Ste 201, Albany, CA. Dr. Fang devotes her practice to the diagnosis and treatment of patients of all ages and all skin conditions and to the improvement of skin health through cosmetic procedures and lasers.

Dr. Fang received her medical degree with honors from Shanghai Second Medical University in China. She completed her residency training in Internal Medicine in Shanghai, and later at Alameda County Hospital in Oakland, CA, then completed her second residency training in Dermatology at UC Davis. Dr. Fang also received her PhD in molecular and cellular oncology from Rockefeller University, New York.

"I'm already very pleased with my new partnership with Golden State Dermatology. With access to and support from GSD's operations and management teams, I can focus my efforts more solely on patient care, which is what I am most passionate about," shared Dr. Fang.

In addition to various convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley, Golden State Dermatology also accepts most forms of insurance. "We have grown tremendously over the last several years, and we are actively seeking to continue adding the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team," says Dr. Ed Becker, founder of Golden State Dermatology.

To schedule an appointment at any location, patients can easily book through the Golden State Dermatology website: www.goldenstatedermatology.com, or by calling their closest clinic. GSD's Albany clinic can be reached at (510) 524-0224.

About Golden State Dermatology
In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician owned and led and is rapidly growing with 20 locations and 50+ providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. There are plans to continue growing in these markets and across the Western United States. GSD is led by a team of board certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-state-dermatology-announces-new-albany-partnership-301120478.html

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:08
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
12:00
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
09:20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
06:09
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
12:46
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Nestlé stösst Wassergeschäft in China ab - Nestlé-Aktie im Minus
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
Nach Aktiensplits bei Apple und Tesla: Experte: Weitere Unternehmen könnten folgen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Verlusten
Wirecard-Aktie rutscht unter 1-Euro-Marke: Wirecard wohl seit Jahren faktisch im Minus
SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen verbuchen Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Roche erhält Zulassung der FDA für FoundationOne-Krebstests - Roche-Aktie schwächer
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen verbuchen Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich im Freitagshandel fester. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB