Golden Section Technology Offers Clients COVID-19 Relief Plan

HOUSTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section Technology announces a $1M COVID-19 Relief Plan for those addressing COVID-19 challenges. This initial plan will cover the next three months. GST will commit up to $1M in development grants through R&D Software services. This $1M in grants will be realized by your company through discounted and extended payment terms for quickly on-ramped services to bolster your development capacity.

"We understand that the current economic climate is not ideal for most businesses. Our goal is to help where we can in this time of need. We intend to provide support for companies so they can continue business without interruption. We don't want any software companies to pull back on features the world needs in this crisis because of a lack of capital. By offering this plan we hope to create lasting relationships while lending a helping hand." – Kathryn Haring, Marketing Director GST

"Our goal is to help companies maintain business continuity by supporting existing development needs. Our unique experience in healthcare, clinical documentation, telemedicine, big data, and a variety of other areas that are well suited to confront the COVID-19 outbreak." – Isaac Shi, Co-Founder & President GST

"We recognize that the health toll as well as the market impact is an ongoing severe situation. COVID-19 is a clear and present danger to many of our families and business efforts. As this pandemic has been running through China, Spain and now the US, we have made note of the resilience of each of our offices in these countries and have also observed that one of the keys to our own business continuity is our distributed and remote teams. This puts us in a unique position to be able to offer assistance to any of you who are faced with difficult decisions around maintaining your current technology due to reduced ability to support ongoing development efforts." – Adam Wells, CEO GST

GST has been creating business software for professionals to collaborate online to keep up with the emerging trend of "social distancing." The technological innovations are geared towards increasing productivity of remote employees. These new tools of productivity are now one of their many services that they offer to optimize the new work-life environment.

GST was founded in 2011 by Isaac Shi & Dougal Cameron. They are a Houston based global software company that provides critical growth and R&D services to Technology and Tech-Enabled Businesses. The GST Team has a proven record of stepping into complex technical and operational environments to improve profitability, optimize cost structures and maintain strategic growth all within a tight timeline and limited budget. For more information please visit https://www.gstdev.com/covid-19.

Golden Section Technology

808 Travis Street, Suite 1406

Houston, Texas 77002 Adam Wells projects@gstdev.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-section-technology-offers-clients-covid-19-relief-plan-301032641.html

SOURCE Golden Section Technology