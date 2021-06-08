Golden Section Studios Launch

HOUSTON, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section Technology and Golden Section Ventures together announce the launch of Golden Section Studios, GSS. Golden Section Technology, an expert in software development has been an active player in building and optimizing software technology since founding in 2011. Golden Section Ventures, an early-stage Venture Fund started in 2019 with over $20M under management and 8 current portfolio companies.

Launching June 8th Golden Section Studios, the third concept under the Golden Section brand is an Investor Studio dedicated to building and growing B2B software ideas. Created specifically to support companies from an even earlier stage, GSS guides mistake avoidance, ensures efficient capital use, and builds sustainable, scalable technologies.

"GSS is the growth partner many companies wish they had when launching and scaling their businesses. Through the team's deep expertise in building technologies, successful track record selling software companies, and hands on guidance to help founders avoid common and nuanced mistakes, the Studios provides a holistic ecosystem to support accelerated efficient growth into the market." Kristen Phillips, Studios Director.

"At Golden Section, we are good at learning from our mistakes and the list is 121 and counting. These mistakes are core to our value add and enable us to transport founders through decades of experience. They come from our own experience as founders and of selling more than $350M in B2B software and partnering with more than 400 software founders at all stages. The result is less risk and less capital consumed, and a better outcome for founders, customers, employees, and investors." Dougal Cameron, Co-Founder, Golden Section

Golden Section Studios is focused on Business-2-Business technologies and looks to come alongside founders with in-depth experience in the problem/solution field. The Studios provides upfront investment, leads technology development, and guides Startups in Residence through a proprietary playbook surrounded by an expert partner network. To apply to Golden Section Studios, please visit https://www.gs-studios.com.

First Studios Startup in Residence, Swoovy is a volunteer platform that matches nonprofits, companies, and volunteers. Swoovy is launching in the Studios on June 14 and will be focused on the buildout of their enterprise level software. For more information, please visit https://www.swoovy.com.

For more information on Golden Section Technology and Golden Section Ventures, please visit https://www.gstvc.com and https://www.gstdev.com.

Golden Section Studios

808 Travis Street, Suite 1406

Houston, Texas 77002

studios@gstdev.com

