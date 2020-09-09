+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
09.09.2020 17:16:00

Golden Leads, an Affiliate Network Focusing on Lead Generation for the Finance Niche, Announced Its Official Launch Today

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Leads will connect financial companies to affiliate marketers in a relationship that entails the payment of an agreed-upon commission for a lead or a sale referred by the affiliate marketer.

"Everyone in the digital marketing industry is familiar with 'global' affiliate networks like Commission Junction, Click Bank or Share a Sale, but those are all-encompassing affiliate networks that promote companies and products in all niches and verticals. The reality is that there is a huge difference in the way you promote a bicycle, a weight loss supplement, and an investment product, so we believe companies and affiliate marketers operating in the financial space are better served by joining an affiliate network that focuses on their niche. Now, a couple of years ago, we realized that there was no affiliate network that operated exclusively within the financial space, which is why we decided to start working on Golden Leads. Two years later, we are proud to launch it to the public!" said Jonathan Kund, director of operations at Golden Leads Network.

Affiliate marketing has been growing in popularity lately. Many large e-commerce companies, such as Amazon, have been very successful at launching a large scale affiliate program.

"People don't realize how much Amazon benefited from launching their affiliate program, called Amazon Associates. Millions of website and blog owners have been recommending Amazon products since then, and implementing hyperlinks on their websites directly to Amazon product pages. Those website owners have been rewarded by Amazon a commission for every sale generated through those links. As a company, having an affiliate program in place is like having an unlimited army of marketers promoting you for free, essentially, because you only pay them when a valuable action is taken (e.g. a sale or a lead)," said Mr Kund.

The idea of rewarding someone for a referral or sale is certainly not new, but the Internet and the variety of digital tools available today make it much easier to implement, track and scale an affiliate or partner program.

"Our goal is to help financial companies, mainly those interested in lead generation, to increase their revenue by connecting them with hundreds or thousands of high-quality affiliate marketers in their industry. Our affiliate marketers tend to own popular financial blogs and social media platforms that they use to promote external companies and products in the financial space, in exchange for healthy commissions. It's the most organic business relationship one can hope for, involving zero risk on either side," added Mr Kund.

Golden Leads is now an invitation-only network, which means both advertisers and affiliates have to request an invitation in order to join. Learn more and request an invitation at https://www.GoldenLeadsNetwork.com

Contact name: Jonathan Kund
email: 247011@email4pr.com
phone: 647-682-3222

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-leads-an-affiliate-network-focusing-on-lead-generation-for-the-finance-niche-announced-its-official-launch-today-301126645.html

SOURCE Golden Leads

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 78.48
4.25 %
Swiss Life Hldg 381.10
2.53 %
Givaudan 3’944.00
2.36 %
UBS Group 11.29
1.94 %
CS Group 9.89
1.92 %
Novartis 81.07
1.17 %
Lonza Grp 547.40
0.63 %
Alcon 51.06
0.39 %
The Swatch Grp 203.60
-0.20 %
CieFinRichemont 61.52
-1.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
08:19
SMI kann Anstieg erneut nicht bestätigen
08.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
08.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

General Motors steigt bei Nikola ein - Nikola-Aktie hebt ab - GM-Papier sehr fest
Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé hat weiter Appetit auf grosse Zukäufe
Kräftige Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX letztlich unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Swiss Re-Aktie freundlich: Corona und Unwetter als Wachstumstreiber für Schadensversicherungen
Tesla-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Tesla schafft Sprung in S&P 500 nicht
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla verteuert sich kräftig
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken wenig verändert zeigt - Pfund bleibt unter Druck
Versprechen gehalten: Nikola-Gründer verschenkt Aktien an Mitarbeiter
AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff - Aktie gleicht Verluste aus
Wall Street verbucht Gewinne -- SMI in Grün -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht Gewinne -- SMI in Grün -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
An der Wall Street kommt es am Mittwoch zu einer Erholung. Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes am Mittwoch auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB