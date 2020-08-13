+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
13.08.2020

Golden Helix, Inc. Claims Position on Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Year Running

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Helix has secured its reputation as a global leader in Next-Generation Sequencing solutions for over two decades. Today, they have been included in the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of rapidly growing American companies. Out of the 6 million business in the United States, Golden Helix has been honored with a spot in the annual list for the 2nd consecutive year.

Golden Helix Logo

Being ranked in the top 5000 places, Golden Helix is among some of the fastest growing and highly respected companies in both size and revenue – a testament to the company's focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

"We are ecstatic to be named among the country's leading companies. Next-Generation Sequencing is here to stay, and we are very appreciative to be experiencing global adoption of our solution stack," said Dr. Andreas Scherer, President and CEO of Golden Helix. "Our industry-leading CNV analytics capabilities in conjunction with state-of-the-art clinical workflows to diagnose cancer and rare diseases have differentiated ourselves in the marketplace. On top of that, we provide secure and scalable enterprise deployment capabilities with our data warehouse solution."

Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied over the years, only a fraction of them makes the list more than once. The recognition comes on the heels of Golden Helix also being recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook on its list of Top 10 Genetic Diagnostics Companies of 2020.

"The whole team at Golden Helix would like to thank each of our customers and partners for helping us become one of the fastest-growing biotech firms in the country," said Dr. Scherer. "I also want to thank the entire team at Golden Helix for all the creativity and dedication over many years in a competitive marketplace. We're honored to receive this recognition among so many remarkable companies."

About Golden Helix

Golden Helix has been delivering industry-leading bioinformatics solutions for the advancement of life science research and translational medicine for over 20 years with 1,000s of users around the world. With their solutions, hundreds of the world's top hospitals, testing labs, pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic research organizations can harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, improve the efficacy and safety of drugs, develop genomic diagnostics, and advance the quest for personalized medicine.

Delaina Hawkins
Golden Helix, Inc
(406) 999-0176
hawkins@goldenhelix.com

SOURCE Golden Helix Inc

