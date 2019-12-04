Golden Gate Wine announces acquisition of Boutique Wines

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Wine, the home of fine American wine, announced today that it has expanded its operations by successfully acquiring independent Hong Kong-based wine importer Boutique Wines. Having made its name over the past 15 years focusing on award-winning wine primarily from the USA, covering most of the country's most prized wine production regions, the purchase will complete Golden Gate Wine's portfolio as it acquires various Champagne houses specializing in grower champagne.

Hong Kong's wine industry has steadily developed over the years, amidst ever-growing demand in Asia. The city's reputation as the region's culinary centre has served to greatly boost the industry, leading to the fast expansion of wine imports, which according to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council amounted to HK$4.5 billion during the first half of 2019 – nearly three times that of 2007. Likewise, with Boutique Wine recording a 30% growth in total champagne sales over the past five years (2014-2019).

As more and more consumers have started to develop a more sophisticated palette, wine consumption in Hong Kong and Asia has blossomed, with renewed interest in several product trends, including a growing appreciation in grower champagne – sparkling wines produced by independent estates that grow their very own grapes; and a boom in popularity for New World wines from places such as the US, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Boutique Wines has enjoyed a long and highly successful history in Hong Kong. Boasting an impressive portfolio of wine from all around the world, the 25-year-old company was one of the first in the city to focus on new world wines, later becoming one of the first to offer an expansive selection of Grand Cru and Premier Cru grower champagnes. With its focus on small winemakers in Australia and New Zealand – all of whom are renowned for producing some of the highest quality wines – Boutique Wines' strengths and reputation in the industry is unquestionable, and these suppliers are set to continue as they become a part of Golden Gate Wine.

The acquisition of Boutique Wines is testament to Golden Gate Wine's role as a premier player in the market, one that is dedicated to introducing a wider selection of wines from carefully curated wineries. Having pioneered the American niche in Hong Kong and in the region, Golden Gate Wine is well known for introducing wines from top wineries in the USA, as well as France, New Zealand and Australia. It is the sole importer and distributor of a series of fine wines in Hong Kong, such as Far Niente, Stewart Cellars, Freeman Winery, Schramsberg Vineyard, Tinpot Hut Winery, Paul Bara Champagne House, Champagne Michel Arnould, and Vazart Coquart. The company is also delighted to distribute American craft beers and spirits, which continue as a growing business segment.

"Customers of Golden Gate Wine will soon be able to look forward to a wider offering of family owned and operated award-winning wines from all around the world," said Fifi Kirstein, Manager Partner of Golden Gate Wine. "We are committed to offering the very best and unique wines in the market and educating wine lovers to appreciate niche wines from other parts of the world. Our acquisition of Boutique Wines highlights our ongoing pursuit of being a leader within this rapidly growing industry."

About Golden Gate Wine Limited

Founded in 2004, Golden Gate Wine is a premier importer, dedicated to introducing a wide selection of wines from about 60 wineries from California, Oregon, Washington. Golden Gate Wine pioneered the American niche in Hong Kong and the region, reflecting the fine quality and variety found today at small and medium sized wineries on the West Coast. The food and wine environment in Hong Kong is sophisticated and exciting, it is the time to boost the choice of American wines, and those from California in particular. www.goldengatewine.com

