Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’312 -0.4%  SPI 17’017 -0.4%  Dow 47’303 0.0%  DAX 23’988 -0.3%  Euro 0.9315 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’656 -0.2%  Gold 4’014 0.9%  Bitcoin 83’286 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8071 -0.4%  Öl 63.9 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
Ypsomed-Aktie etwas fester: CEO und FDP-Nationalrat Michel wegen Ehrverletzungsdelikten angezeigt
VW-Aktie etwas fester: Keine Produktionsstopps trotz Chip-Lieferproblemen
HOCHTIEF rechnet mit Rekordgewinn für 2025 - Aktie zieht an
NEL-Aktie gewinnt an Fahrt: Grossauftrag beflügelt Anlegervertrauen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie in Grün: Das sagen Analysten zu den schwachen Quartalszahlen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Golden Entertainment Aktie 29125902 / US3810131017

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.11.2025 14:55:01

Golden Entertainment To Sell Operations To Blake Sartini And Real Estate To VICI; Stock Surge

Golden Entertainment
18.40 EUR -0.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN), on Thursday, announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its operating assets to Blake L. Sartini and affiliates and seven casino real estate assets to VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) through a sale-leaseback transaction.

The company's stockholders will receive total consideration valued at $30 per share, comprising 0.902 VICI shares and $2.75 in cash, representing a 41% premium to the company's November 5 closing price.

The company will continue to pay its $0.25 quarterly dividend until the deal closes.

As part of the deal, VICI will assume and repay up to $426 million in debt under the company's senior credit facility, while Santander is providing debt financing to Sartini for the cash portion.

In the pre-market trading, Golden Entertainment is 42.39% higher at $30.23 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, VICI Properties is 0.08% lesser at $30.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Golden Entertainment Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?