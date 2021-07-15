Golden Eagle Strategies Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Milestone With New Name and Expanded Management Team

DELRAY BEACH, Fla, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Eagle Strategies is the new name for Target QR Strategies, which has re-branded and expanded its management team in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

Founder and Chief Investment Officer Robert Zuccaro formed Golden Eagle Strategies (formerly Target QR Strategies)to manage family office assets using quantitative disciplines that he developed over 40 years. The firm invests in equities using a systematic process for stock selection that is based on over four decades of quantitative research and proprietary data. Its Golden Eagle Strategy seeks high returns by investing in a concentrated portfolio of stocks in the world's fastest growing companies.

"Target QR Strategies is pleased to celebrate our one-year anniversary with a new name and expanded management team. We are now Golden Eagle Strategies. The golden eagle flies higher than any other bird and signifies strength, power, and perspective. With this change, we are harmonizing our brand with our investment strategy," said Founder and CIO Robert Zuccaro.





New members of Golden Eagle Strategies' professional team include Chief Financial Officer Craig Peretz and Global Head of Marketing Brynne Zuccaro.

Craig Peretz previously served as the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Sierra Global Management; worked with International Fund Administration where he was responsible for client administrative operations, financial review/preparation, fund set-up and investor/manager relations; and worked in the private equity, corporate finance and investment recovery divisions of Equitable and Alliance Capital Management. He speaks regularly at industry conferences, is a member of the Board of Trustees of Alfred University where he is Vice Chair of the Investment and Finance committees, and is a registered Cayman Islands Fund Director. He earned an MBA at The Stern School of Business at New York University in 1994 and completed his undergraduate studies at Alfred University in 1988.

As Global Head of Marketing, Brynne Zuccaro oversees global marketing and investor relations. She brings a wealth of experience from some of the world's most recognizable companies. She emerged as a marketing leader at both Google and Foursquare, overseeing international launches for both tech giants. She also worked at American Express in high-value B2B lead generation. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Marketing on the executive teams at high-growth NYC startups Transfix and Teachers Pay Teachers. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University as well as an MBA from Duke University.

Future plans include the launch of an offshore product for tax-exempt and non-U.S. investors this summer.

About Golden Eagle Strategies

Golden Eagle Strategies manages a strategy which invests in 25 of the world's fastest growing companies. The strategy is predicated on statistical analysis and principles derived from 40+ years of quantitative research. It is driven by a never-ending pursuit to identify the common threads of top performing stocks in pursuit of superior performance.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

+1-239-404-6785

cluer@ljhfm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-eagle-strategies-celebrates-one-year-anniversary-milestone-with-new-name-and-expanded-management-team-301334961.html

SOURCE Golden Eagle Strategies