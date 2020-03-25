Golden Bull Limited Reports Unaudited Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) ("Golden Bull" or the "Company"), formerly an online finance marketplace, or "peer-to-peer" ("P2P") lending company in China that provided borrowers access to short-term loans today announced its unaudited financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The filing date for audited financial statements is April 30, 2020 unless extended for the effects of coronavirus. As previously announced, the Company shut down its peer-to-peer lending business and is commencing operations in the auto rental business and bitcoin mining business.

In order to remain in compliance with NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price requirement, the Company will effect a reverse stock split if necessary.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Highlights (all comparable to the prior year period):

Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 41.8% to approximately $4.6 million from approximately $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 .



decreased by 41.8% to approximately from approximately for the twelve months ended . Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased by 97.1% to approximately $6.9 million from approximately $3.5 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2018 .

GOLDEN BULL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018





USD

USD













CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

34,485

2,334,425

Other receivables

1,893,080

142,255

Prepaid costs and expenses





3,187,052

Total current assets

1,927,565

5,663,732













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

683,626

723,777













OTHER ASSETS









Restricted cash

600,000

600,000

Deposits for rental vehicles

3,246,277

2,482,592

Deposits for property and equipment

110,000





Prepaid expenses

-

2,200,506

Deferred tax assets

-

810,863

Total other assets

3,956,277

6,093,961













Total assets

6,567,468

12,481,470













CURRENT LIABILITIES









Other payables and accrued liabilities

1,622,755

355,434

Taxes payable

(233,447)

47,785

















December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018





USD

USD













Total current liabilities

1,389,308

403,219













NON CURRENT LIABILITIES









Long term payable

120,000





Total Non current liabilities

120,000

















Total liabilities

1,509,308

403,219













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 14,899,185 and 13,000,000







shares issued and outstanding of December 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017*

148,992

148,992

Shares subscription receivables

(45,457)

(45,457)

Additional paid-in capital

15,855,220

15,855,220

Statutory reserves

6,189

6,189

Accumulated deficit

(11,105,447)

(4,319,902)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(108,940)

(33,947)

Total shareholders' equity

4,750,557

11,611,095













NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

307,603

467,156













Total shareholders' equity

5,058,160

12,078,251













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

6,567,468

12,481,470













*Giving retroactive effect to the 260 for 1 split effected on November 3, 2017.























GOLDEN BULL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)











For the years ended December 31,





2019

2018

2017





USD

USD

USD

OPERATING REVENUES













Transaction Fees

4,588,038.00

3,994,195

3,307,984

Management Fees





4,399,578

4,037,700

Sales taxes

-

(504,572)

(391,927)

Total operating revenues, net

4,588,038

7,889,201

6,953,757

















OPERATING EXPENSES













Selling

(6,956,606)

(4,940,784)

(3,910,646)

General and administrative

(2,476,987)

(6,685,377)

(3,916,736)

Research and development

(137,423)

(447,884)

(485,852)

Total operating expenses

(9,571,016)

(12,074,045)

(8,313,234)

















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(4,982,978)

(4,184,844)

(1,359,477)

















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Interest income





24,530

17,166

Other finance expenses

(1,241,482)

(9,064)

(1,703)

Other income (expenses)

93,581

171,082

75,648

Total other income, net

(1,147,901)

186,548

91,111

















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (BENEFITS)

(6,130,879)

(3,998,297)

(1,268,366)

















PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES













Current

-

84,401

10,542

Deferred

806,803

(545,572)

(282,083)

Total provision (benefit) for income taxes

806,803

(461,171)

(271,541)

















NET INCOME (LOSS)

(6,937,682)

(3,537,126)

(996,825)

















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(152,136)

(111,145)

(54,457)

















NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO GOLDEN BULL LIMITED

(6,785,546)

(3,425,981)

(942,368)

















NET INCOME (LOSS)

(6,937,682)

(3,537,126)

(996,825)

















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













Foreign currency translation adjustment

(82,410)

(391,463)

574,628





































For the years ended December 31,





2019

2018

2017





USD

USD

USD

















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(7,020,092)

(3,928,588)

(422,197)

















Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(159,553)

(137,955)

(6,622)

















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GOLDEN BULL LIMITED

(6,860,539)

(3,790,633)

(415,575)

















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES













Basic and diluted*

14,645,593

14,392,001

6,815,134

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE













Basic and diluted*

(0.46)

(0.24)

(0.14)

*Giving retroactive effect to the 260 for 1 split effected on November 3, 2017.















GOLDEN BULL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

















































Retained earnings

Accumulated

















Shares

Additional

(accumulated deficit)

other









Ordinary Shares

Subscription

paid-in

Statutory





comprehensive

Noncontrolling





Shares*

Par Value

Receivables

capital

reserves

Unrestricted

loss

interest

Total BALANCE, December 31, 2016 26,000 $ 260 $ (45,457) $ 8,046,392 $ 6,189 $ 48,447 $ (196,087) $ 960,056 $ 8,819,800 Variable interest entity acquired and contributed by shareholders -

-

-

17,853

-

-

-

-

17,853 Noncontrolling interests acquired and contributed by shareholders -

-

-

348,323

-

-

-

(348,323)

- Capital restructuring 10,942,360

109,424

-

(109,424)

-

-

-

-

- Issuance of ordinary shares to service providers 2,031,640

20,316

-

4,009,684

-

-

-

-

4,030,000 Net loss attributable to Golden Bull Limited -

-

-

-

-

(942,368)

-

-

(942,368) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(54,457)

(54,457) Foreign currency translation -

-

-

-

-

-

526,793

47,835

574,628 BALANCE, December 31, 2017 13,000,000

130,000

(45,457)

12,312,828

6,189

(893,921)

330,706

605,111

12,445,456 Issuance of original ordinary shares through Initial public offering, net 1,550,000

15,500

-

2,465,554

-

-

-

-

2,481,054 Issuance of over-allotment ordinary shares 232,500

2,325

-

839,325

















841,650 Issuance of exercised warrants shares 63,645

636

-

(636)

















- Issuance of ordinary shares to service consultants 53,040

530

-

238,150

















238,680 Net loss attributable to Golden Bull Limited -

-

-

-

-

(3,425,981)









(3,425,981) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(111,145)

(111,145) Foreign currency translation -

-

-

-

-

-

(364,653)

(26,810)

(391,463) BALANCE, December 31, 2018 14,899,185 $ 148,992 $ (45,457) $ 15,855,220 $ 6,189 $ (4,319,902) $ (33,947) $ 467,156 $ 12,078,252 Issuance of original ordinary shares through Initial public offering, net



















-

-

-

- Issuance of over-allotment ordinary shares































- Issuance of exercised warrants shares































- Issuance of ordinary shares to service consultants































- Net loss attributable to Golden Bull Limited



















(6,785,546)









(6,785,546) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(152,136)

(152,136) Foreign currency translation -

-

-

-

-

-

(74,993)

(7,417)

(82,410) BALANCE, December 31, 2019 14,899,185 $ 148,992 $ (45,457) $ 15,855,220 $ 6,189 $ (11,105,447) $ (108,940) $ 307,603 $ 5,058,160 *Giving retroactive effect to the 260 for 1 split effected on November 3, 2017.



































GOLDEN BULL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)









For the years ended December 31,





2019



2018

2017





USD



USD

USD

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income (loss)

(6,937,682)



(3,537,126)

(996,825)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in















operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

30,199



82,872

57,603

Loss on disposal of equipment







-

144

Deferred tax expenses (benefits)

810,863



(545,572)

(282,083)

Amortization of stock compensation expenses for services







758,750

488,334

Change in operating assets and liabilities















Other receivables

(1,750,825)



47,043

(208,266)

Prepaid costs and expenses

5,387,558



(1,872,945)

(1,184,885)

Security deposits







-

55,876

Accounts payable







-

-

Other payables and accrued liabilities

1,267,321



2,287

238,913

Deferred revenues







-

(13,651)

Deferred rent liabilities







-

(13,410)

Increase in Long term other payable

120,000











Taxes payable

(281,232)



14,615

(50,489)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,353,798)



(5,050,076)

(1,908,739)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchases of property and equipment







(753,094)

(49,082)

Deposits for property and equipment

(110,000)











Deposits for rental vehicles

(763,685)



(2,580,632)

-

Cash acquired through variable interest entity







-

17,868

Net cash used in investing activities

(873,685)



(3,333,726)

(31,214)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares through initial public offerings, net







5,944,147

-

Prepaid initial public offerings costs







-

(389,635)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

0



5,944,147

(389,635)



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH

(72,457)



(82,699)

407,446



















INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(2,299,940)



(2,522,354)

(1,922,142)



















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of

year

2,934,425



5,456,778

7,378,920



















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of year

634,485



2,934,425

5,456,778



















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid for income tax







84,402

10,542.42



















NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Capital contribution on shares subscription receivables







-

-

Noncontrolling interests acquired and contributed by shareholders







-

348,323

Issuance of ordinary shares to consultants and service providers







238,680

4,030,000

Prepaid initial public offerings costs offset against initial public offerings proceeds







2,382,763

-



SOURCE Golden Bull Limited