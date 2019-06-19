19.06.2019 00:13:00

Golden Arrow Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  GRG
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE):  G6A
OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX-V: GRG, FSE: G6A, OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3,750,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $750,000.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.30 per share for three years from the date of issue.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Directors, officers and employees of the Company may participate in a portion of the financing. A commission may be paid on a portion of the financing. The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is an exploration company earning production income. The Company has a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. Golden Arrow owns a 25% share of Puna Operations Inc., a joint venture operated by SSR Mining, with more than 8 years of forecast production and upside potential at the Chinchillas Silver Mine.   Golden Arrow is actively exploring a new portfolio of advanced projects in Chile, as well as other targets within its portfolio of more than 200,000 hectares of properties in Argentina. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"

_______________________________
Joseph Grosso,
Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.  

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-arrow-announces-non-brokered-private-placement-300870872.html

SOURCE Golden Arrow Resources Corporation

