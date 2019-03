Goldcorp Files Technical Report for Éléonore and Red Lake

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) ("Goldcorp" or the "Company") announced today that a National Instrument 43-101 technical report has been filed for each of Goldcorp's 100% owned Éléonore and Red Lake Mines.

The detailed technical reports are available on Goldcorp's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Goldcorp www.goldcorp.com

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

