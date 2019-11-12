+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 16:32:00

GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY™ By OPTIMUM NUTRITION™ Has A New Look, Same Formula

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, OPTIMUM NUTRITION ("ON") reveals a new package design for the world's best-selling whey protein powder – ON GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY. The product formula remains unchanged, as does its signature black tub, as ON debuts an updated label designed to modernize the brand and more clearly communicate the product benefits to consumers.

OPTIMUM NUTRITION reveals a new package design for the world’s best-selling whey protein powder – ON GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY.

"For decades, ON has produced high-quality sports nutrition products and enforced ingredient transparency and label accuracy," said Sarah Teeter, director of marketing for ON. "As a proven leader in sports nutrition, ON aims to educate current and new product users about the benefits of supplementation."

Changes to the label to make it more informative and address potential purchase barriers include a clear call-out of benefits ("for muscle support and recovery") on the front of the label, as well as a more prominent placement of nutritional content. Other updates to the design include the addition of the OPTIMUM NUTRITION brand name to the logo lock-up and increased flavor-bar visibility. The product's signature colors remain but have been modernized with a multidimensional pattern.

"ON has been a leader in sports nutrition for more than thirty years and we are proud of our history," added Teeter. "But we are a brand that constantly innovates and breaks new ground, and our packaging now better reflects our role on the leading edge of sports nutrition."

The new label rollout takes place first at select retailers, then nationwide in the U.S. Global markets will see the new packaging on shelves in 2020. While the packaging refresh begins with GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY, the brand reports plans to update its full product portfolio throughout 2020.

The GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY product itself remains unchanged, and still features 24 grams of blended protein from whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides; two to four grams of carbohydrates; and one to three grams of sugar and 110 to 130 calories, depending on the flavor. GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY currently is available in 25 delicious flavors.

OPTIMUM NUTRITION estimates that GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY has fueled over two billion workout recoveries worldwide over the last twenty years. The popular protein powder has earned recognition as one of the best-tasting protein powders from outlets like Men's Health and Business Insider.

Consumers can find GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY at Amazon.com, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart, Costco and more. For more information on OPTIMUM NUTRITION and GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY visit Optimum Nutrition online.

About OPTIMUM NUTRITION 
OPTIMUM NUTRITION was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein powder products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 120+ countries around the world.

New design, same proven formula. Modernized packaging of ON GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY rolls out at select retailers this week.

Optimum Nutrition (PRNewsfoto/Optimum Nutrition)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-standard-100-whey-by-optimum-nutrition-has-a-new-look-same-formula-300954814.html

SOURCE OPTIMUM NUTRITION

