Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’197 0.4%  SPI 18’265 0.4%  Dow 49’412 0.6%  DAX 24’899 -0.1%  Euro 0.9228 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’968 0.2%  Gold 5’097 1.7%  Bitcoin 68’222 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7767 -0.1%  Öl 65.6 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Swisscom-Aktie gefragt: Gewisse Abo-Preise für Privatkunden werden ab April erhöht
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Forschungserfolg mit neuartigem Fettsenker
QIAGEN-Aktie in Rot: Mark Stevenson folgt auf Ross Levine
Neo: Wie viel Anleger mit einem Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren hätten
Ripple: So hätte sich eine Investition von vor 3 Jahren ausgezahlt
Suche...
eToro entdecken
27.01.2026 11:05:32

Gold Scales New High On Safe-haven Demand

(RTTNews) - Gold prices surged to new record highs on Tuesday as rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties underpinned safe-haven demand for the precious metal. Spot gold traded 1.6 percent higher at $5,083.76 an ounce, after hitting a high of $5,101.10 earlier. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $5,126.21.

Escalating trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25 percent because of a delay in the South Korean legislature approving a trade deal with the United States.

Earlier, Trump threatened 100 percent tariffs on Canadian goods over Canada-China deal.

On the geopolitical front, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei has issued a clear warning that the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to deliver a "sweeping, regret-inducing response" to any act of aggression.

Investors also braced for a possible U.S. government shutdown over the funding of DHS & ICE amid Minnesota unrest.

The dollar struggled to rebound as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:25 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.01.2026
08:57 SMI startet wenig verändert in die neue Woche
07:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Abwärtsdruck lässt nach
26.01.26 Befeuern KI und E-Autos ein Atomenergie-Comeback?
23.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
22.01.26 Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
22.01.26 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Societe Generale SA
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’760.33 19.33 STAB1U
Short 14’002.20 13.83 SGZBPU
Short 14’552.11 8.76 SAIB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’196.92 27.01.2026 11:02:07
Long 12’652.77 19.91 SRWBTU
Long 12’344.87 13.55 S8IBHU
Long 11’866.91 8.94 SIXBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Anlegerfokus: Rheinmetall und OHB schielen auf Bundeswehr-"Starlink" - OHB +35%
PUMA-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursplus: Anta Sports steigt im grossen Stil ein - Chinesischer Konzern übernimmt 29,06 %
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gewinnt am Dienstagvormittag an Fahrt
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
DroneShield-Aktie sackt trotz Umsatzboom ab - Sinkende Sales-Pipeline belastet
SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesst etwas höher -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend in Rot
Nestlé Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Montagnachmittag vermehrt von Nestlé
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA gewinnt am Montagnachmittag an Fahrt
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Buy-Bewertung durch Jefferies & Company Inc.
BACHEM Aktie News: BACHEM gewinnt am Montagmittag kräftig

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:07 APA ots news: Drei und Niederösterreichischer Landesfeuerwehrverband...
11:06 Plastik-Recyclingquote steigt auf 71 Prozent
11:06 ROUNDUP: Viele Verletzte in Odessa nach Drohnenangriff
11:03 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Gea geben Teil ihres Vortagesgewinne ab
11:03 Teure Schokolade - Kunden greifen seltener zu
11:10 Alstom-Aktie stürzt nach Analysten-Abstufung ab - ABB -Titel steigen
10:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Roche auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 230 Franken
10:38 ROUNDUP: Deutsche Autohersteller verteidigen Spitzenplatz in Europa
10:35 DGB-Rentenkommission mit Kühnert und Lang
10:34 Brandanschlag auf Berliner Stromversorgung: Eine Million für Hinweis auf Täter