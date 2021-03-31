SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 33’119 0.2%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1087 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’709 1.4%  Bitcoin 56’001 1.2%  Dollar 0.9446 0.3%  Öl 63.6 -0.6% 
31.03.2021 20:28:00

Gold Royalty Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Gold Royalty Corp. (the "Company) (NYSE American: GROY) today provided an update regarding its previously announced agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 1.2% net smelter return royalty on the Séguéla Project.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated March 17, 2021, completion of the transaction was conditional on the expiry of a right of first refusal held by the owner of the project underlying the royalty. The Company has received notice that the project owner has exercised such right to acquire the royalty on matching terms and, as a result, the Agreement has been terminated.

The Company has a strong balance sheet, with approximately US$90 million in cash and no debt as of March 30, 2021.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. The Company's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0% on 18 gold properties covering 12 projects located in the Americas.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-provides-update-on-proposed-acquisition-301259924.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:20 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
30.03.21 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Talfahrt fort: S&P revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf "negativ" - Kapitaldecke im Fokus
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: CS-Investoren fordern Folgen aus Archegos-Debakel für Verwaltungsrat
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS steigen wieder - Schnäppchenjäger nützen die Gunst der Stunde
Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
BioNTech-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Zahlen überzeugen - Impfstoffproduktion soll steigen
Deutsche Bank-Analysten: Der Bitcoin ist "hier, um zu bleiben"
Dow höher -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
UBS-Aktie schliesst etwas schwächer: Archegos-Verlust anscheinend "nur" im moderaten dreistelligen Millionenbereich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit