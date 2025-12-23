Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’257 0.7%  SPI 18’201 0.6%  Dow 48’293 -0.2%  DAX 24’307 0.1%  Euro 1 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’741.0700 -0.1%  Gold 4’458 0.3%  Bitcoin 69’290 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7901 -0.2%  Öl 62.0 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Microsoft-Aktie im Blick: Trotz KI-Offensive keine Kursdynamik - Analysten bleiben optimistisch
DroneShield-Aktie bleibt gefragt: Governance-Anpassungen geben weiteren Rückenwind
Samsung-Aktie im Plus: ZF verkauft Fahrerassistenz-Sparte an Samsung-Tochter Harman
Meta-Aktie gesucht: Umweltaktivist Resch scheitert mit Klage gegen Facebook
US-Wirtschaft wächst im dritten Quartal überraschd deutlich
Suche...
eToro entdecken
23.12.2025 15:00:44

Gold Rises To Fresh Record High On Safe-haven Buying

(RTTNews) - Gold prices surged to fresh record highs Tuesday morning on safe-haven buying amid escalating US-Venezuela tensions, and somewhat fading possibility of any quick end to the Russia-Ukraine war. A weak dollar contributed as well to the yellow metal's rise.

Investors are also digesting the latest batch of U.S. economic data, including the third-quarter GDP report, and the durable goods orders report.

The dollar index drifted lower by $0.33% to 97.97.

Gold futures for February are up $49.40 or about 1.1% at $4,518.80 an ounce.

Silver futures are gaining $2.030 or 2.96% at $70.595 an ounce. Meanwhile, copper moved past $12,000 for the first time ever, amid supply shortages and tariff uncertainty.

Data released by the Commerce Department this morning showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than expected in the third quarter of 2025.

The data said the real gross domestic product spiked by 4.3% in the third quarter after surging by 3.8% in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 3.3%.

A separate data from the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled by more than expected in the month of October. The report said durable goods orders plunged by 2.2% in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.7% in September.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 1.5% compared to the 0.5% increase that had been reported for the previous month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

10:13 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
07:40 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’776.06 19.94 SS4B5U
Short 14’068.92 13.78 SAPBKU
Short 14’621.94 8.69 SNABAU
SMI-Kurs: 13’257.35 23.12.2025 15:18:30
Long 12’707.63 19.65 SAPBLU
Long 12’430.06 13.93 S1FBQU
Long 11’904.24 8.95 SQFBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla-Konkurrent rüstet für den grossen Durchbruch im Jahr 2026
Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Erste Wegovy-Abnehmpille in den USA zugelassen
Nestlé-Aktie gesucht: Wachstum löst laut CEO fast alle Probleme
Analysten bewerten die Nike-Aktie nach Zahlen: Chancen und Risiken für Anleger
DroneShield-Aktie vor dem Sprung: Wird 2026 das Jahr der grossen Rally?
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Wie viel Kurspotenzial sehen die Analysten für das DAX-Papier jetzt?
EQS-News: Diginex Limited unterzeichnet wegweisende Vereinbarung zum Aufbau eines führenden Anbieters für Lieferketten-Compliance
Aufwärtstrend setzt sich fort: TUI-Aktie nach Dezember-Spurt auf Jahreshoch
Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe: Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
15:30 ROUNDUP: US-Wirtschaft wächst so starkt wie seit zwei Jahren nicht mehr
15:20 ROUNDUP: Weitere Epstein-Dokumente veröffentlicht
15:19 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.12.2025 - 15.15 Uhr
15:13 Weitere Epstein-Dokumente veröffentlicht
15:12 Erste Abschiebung nach Syrien seit Bürgerkriegsbeginn
15:11 ROUNDUP 2: Bund verlängert Garantie für Beschäftigte der PCK-Raffinerie
15:01 Aktien New York Ausblick: Etwas schwächer - Konjunkturdaten im Blick
15:01 ROUNDUP: ZF verkauft Fahrerassistenz-Sparte an Samsung-Tochter Harman
14:57 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax verharrt auf Vortagesniveau
14:41 USA: Auftragseingänge langlebiger Güter sinken stärker als erwartet