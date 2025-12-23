|
23.12.2025 15:00:44
Gold Rises To Fresh Record High On Safe-haven Buying
(RTTNews) - Gold prices surged to fresh record highs Tuesday morning on safe-haven buying amid escalating US-Venezuela tensions, and somewhat fading possibility of any quick end to the Russia-Ukraine war. A weak dollar contributed as well to the yellow metal's rise.
Investors are also digesting the latest batch of U.S. economic data, including the third-quarter GDP report, and the durable goods orders report.
The dollar index drifted lower by $0.33% to 97.97.
Gold futures for February are up $49.40 or about 1.1% at $4,518.80 an ounce.
Silver futures are gaining $2.030 or 2.96% at $70.595 an ounce. Meanwhile, copper moved past $12,000 for the first time ever, amid supply shortages and tariff uncertainty.
Data released by the Commerce Department this morning showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than expected in the third quarter of 2025.
The data said the real gross domestic product spiked by 4.3% in the third quarter after surging by 3.8% in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 3.3%.
A separate data from the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled by more than expected in the month of October. The report said durable goods orders plunged by 2.2% in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.7% in September.
Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 1.5% compared to the 0.5% increase that had been reported for the previous month.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÜberwiegend wenig Bewegung vor Weihnachten: Dow schwächer erwartet -- SMI erklimmt Rekordhoch -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handel zurückhaltend
Am Dienstag geht es vor den anstehenden Weihnachtsfeiertagen am heimischen Aktienmarkt nach oben, während der deutsche Leitindex sich eher zurückhält. Der Dow zeigt sich am Dienstag in Rot. Daneben tendierten auch die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost teils wenig verändert.