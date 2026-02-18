Gold Rebounds Ahead Of Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - Gold prices rebounded to trade above $4,900 an ounce on Wednesday, after having fallen more than 2 percent to hit a one-week low in the previous session.

Spot gold surged 0.8 percent to $4,917.66 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $4,936.19.

The U.S. dollar held its ground as investors weighed progress in Rusia-Ukraine as well as U.S.-Iran peace talks.

Iran said it has reached an understanding with the United States on the main "guiding principles" to resolve their dispute over Tehran's nuclear program.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations have ended the first day of U.S.-brokered peace talks in Geneva, with Ukraine's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov saying discussions were focused on "practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions".

As economic uncertainties mount, traders await reports on U.S. durable goods orders, housing starts and industrial production as well as the minutes of the latest Fed meeting later in the day for directional cues.

After strong jobs data and benign inflation readings last week, investors eagerly await a report on U.S. personal income and spending on Friday, which includes the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on inflation.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said in a speech on Tuesday rates should remain steady "for some time" amid inflation risks.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee, meanwhile, said there is potential for more interest-rate cuts this year if inflation resumes a decline to the Fed's 2 percent target.