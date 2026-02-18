Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’798 0.3%  SPI 19’013 0.3%  Dow 49’533 0.1%  DAX 25’159 0.6%  Euro 0.9128 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’062 0.7%  Gold 4’922 0.9%  Bitcoin 52’572 1.1%  Dollar 0.7714 0.1%  Öl 67.6 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
SAF-HOLLAND-Aktie: Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis 2025 rückläufig
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
Aktien von Meta und NVIDIA gefragt: Kooperation bei KI-Infrastruktur beflügelt Kurse
DAX 40-Wert Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Siemens Energy-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
18.02.2026 10:29:16

Gold Rebounds Ahead Of Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - Gold prices rebounded to trade above $4,900 an ounce on Wednesday, after having fallen more than 2 percent to hit a one-week low in the previous session.

Spot gold surged 0.8 percent to $4,917.66 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $4,936.19.

The U.S. dollar held its ground as investors weighed progress in Rusia-Ukraine as well as U.S.-Iran peace talks.

Iran said it has reached an understanding with the United States on the main "guiding principles" to resolve their dispute over Tehran's nuclear program.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations have ended the first day of U.S.-brokered peace talks in Geneva, with Ukraine's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov saying discussions were focused on "practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions".

As economic uncertainties mount, traders await reports on U.S. durable goods orders, housing starts and industrial production as well as the minutes of the latest Fed meeting later in the day for directional cues.

After strong jobs data and benign inflation readings last week, investors eagerly await a report on U.S. personal income and spending on Friday, which includes the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on inflation.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said in a speech on Tuesday rates should remain steady "for some time" amid inflation risks.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee, meanwhile, said there is potential for more interest-rate cuts this year if inflation resumes a decline to the Fed's 2 percent target.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Applied Materials & Safran mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Lam Research
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:02 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Fokus
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:34 SMI steuert auf 14.000-Punkte-Marke zu
08:00 Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
07:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Ausbruchsversuch?
17.02.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, SGS SA
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’297.99 19.23 STCBFU
Short 14’575.20 13.79 S21BUU
Short 15’140.18 8.75 S7ZBRU
SMI-Kurs: 13’796.18 18.02.2026 10:15:07
Long 13’170.98 19.93 SNBB2U
Long 12’860.25 13.66 SSQBNU
Long 12’370.95 8.99 S8IBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bayer Aktie News: Bayer reagiert am Nachmittag positiv
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit Aufschlag
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittag mit Verlusten
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht auf der Liste: Morgan Stanley setzt auf neun andere KI-Favoriten
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
SMI nach neuem Rekord weiter stark -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schliesslich stärker -- Wall Street letztlich stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel tiefer
Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt ZIM - Aktie legt zu
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Mittwochvormittag stärker
JENOPTIK-Aktie legt zu: Rückgang bei Umsatz und Gewinn - Ausblick macht Hoffnung

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
10:19 Ukraine und Russland setzen Verhandlungen in Genf fort
10:19 AKTIE IM FOKUS: BAE Systems gefragt - Berenberg lobt starken Mittelzufluss
10:16 ROUNDUP/Schwache Nachfrage der Lkw-Bauer: SAF-Holland mit Gewinnrückgang
10:14 Devisen: Euro gibt zum US-Dollar erneut nach - Daten zur US-Industrie im Fokus
10:08 WDH/ROUNDUP: Merz offen für Social-Media-Verbote für Minderjährige
10:07 Branche will weitere Entlastungen für den Luftverkehr
10:00 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax klar über 25.000 Punkte - Bayer sackt ab
09:56 ROUNDUP: Dürr verdient mehr als anvisiert - Aktie legt deutlich zu
09:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt SAF-Holland auf 'Buy' - Ziel 26 Euro
09:48 Spekulationen über vorzeitigen Amtsverzicht von EZB-Chefin Lagarde