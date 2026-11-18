(RTTNews) - Gold prices have plummeted during trading on Wednesday, more than offsetting the uptick seen in Tuesday's session to hit their lowest levels in over a year.

After inching up $11.20 or 0.3 percent to $3,864.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold for December delivery is plunging $125.70 or 3.3 percent to $3,738.50 an ounce.

The nosedive by the price of gold comes amid an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index rising by 0.3 percent to its highest levels since March 2025.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates are also weighing on gold prices ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes of the Fed's October meeting, which are due to be released later this afternoon, may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's next meeting in December.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by at least a quarter point next month, but some officials have recently been indicating the possibility of a half-point rate hike.

In an interview with CNBC this morning, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank might need to "shock people" with a half-point rate hike amid persistently high inflation.

"I'm very, very concerned about inflation. It's kind of headed in the wrong direction, and it's spreading out," Waller told CNBC's Steve Liesman. "If you really want to get it down, you've got to start taking more aggressive actions."

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 94.7 percent chance of a quarter-point rate hike next month and just a 5.3 percent chance of a half-point increase.

However, the FedWatch Tool suggests there is a 68.9 percent chance interest rates will ultimately be half a point higher after the Fed's January meeting.