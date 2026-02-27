|
Gold Prices Hold Steady With Geopolitical Tensions In Focus
(RTTNews) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday as a drop in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure from a stronger dollar.
Spot gold was marginally lower at $5,180.52 an ounce while U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1 percent to $5,197.16.
The U.S. dollar edged lower, but was set for a monthly gain, helped by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere.
Concerns remain over possible U.S. military action involving Iran after diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran aimed at easing tensions over Tehran's nuclear program concluded on Thursday without an agreement.
Following meetings in Switzerland, an Omani mediator involved in the negotiations said the talks led to understanding on some issues and that the next round of talks will take place next week in Vienna.
Elsewhere, Pakistan has declared an open war against Afghanistan, launching Operation Ghazab Lil Haq with extensive airstrikes against Taliban targets in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia amid fierce border clashes.
In economic news, the U.S. Producer Price Index data will be in the spotlight later in the day amid tariff uncertainty and slowing economic momentum.
On Thursday, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 21st.
Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .
Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen
Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
