Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’028 0.8%  SPI 19’265 0.6%  Dow 49’499 0.0%  DAX 25’370 0.3%  Euro 0.9117 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’166 0.1%  Gold 5’174 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’032 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7728 -0.2%  Öl 71.8 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Hypoport-Aktie legt zu: Gewinn soll 2026 weiter steigern
UBS-Aktie fester: Agustín Carstens und Luca Maestri für den Verwaltungsrat nominiert
Galderma-Aktie dennoch leichter: Positive Dreijahresdaten zu Nemluvio
Bayer stärkt Onkologie-Pipeline mit erfolgreichen Studiendaten: Aktie legt zu
Partners Group-Aktie schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
27.02.2026 10:40:05

Gold Prices Hold Steady With Geopolitical Tensions In Focus

(RTTNews) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday as a drop in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure from a stronger dollar.

Spot gold was marginally lower at $5,180.52 an ounce while U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1 percent to $5,197.16.

The U.S. dollar edged lower, but was set for a monthly gain, helped by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Concerns remain over possible U.S. military action involving Iran after diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran aimed at easing tensions over Tehran's nuclear program concluded on Thursday without an agreement.

Following meetings in Switzerland, an Omani mediator involved in the negotiations said the talks led to understanding on some issues and that the next round of talks will take place next week in Vienna.

Elsewhere, Pakistan has declared an open war against Afghanistan, launching Operation Ghazab Lil Haq with extensive airstrikes against Taliban targets in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia amid fierce border clashes.

In economic news, the U.S. Producer Price Index data will be in the spotlight later in the day amid tariff uncertainty and slowing economic momentum.

On Thursday, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 21st.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .

Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen

Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

I verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neue Aufwärtsimpulse?
26.02.26 I verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
26.02.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
26.02.26 SMI scheitert erneut an 14.000er-Marke
26.02.26 Bitcoin & Ethereum: Kaufen, wenn die Kanonen donnern?
25.02.26 Marktüberblick: MTU und FMC schwächeln nach Zahlen
24.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’608.22 19.46 SBNBKU
Short 14’886.30 13.98 SQEBJU
Short 15’438.76 8.98 SJ1B5U
SMI-Kurs: 14’028.47 27.02.2026 10:51:40
Long 13’473.07 19.88 SXVBKU
Long 13’148.24 13.64 S4QB1U
Long 12’600.06 8.89 S3HB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave Quantum-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Geschäftszahlen verfehlen Erwartungen
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich höher: Umsatz in 2025 verdoppelt
Gamesa bleibt im Konzern: Siemens-Energy-Chef setzt auf Sanierung - Aktie stabil
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch : Chip-Hersteller wächst weiter explosiv - KI-Geschäft treibt Rekordzahlen
KION-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg für 2026 angekündigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kursziel im Blick: Das sagen Experten nach dem NVIDIA-Bericht über die Aktie
DroneShield-Aktie klettert deutlich: Mehrere Millionen-Aufträge ergattert

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/09: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/09. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Im Depot von Starinvestor Carl Icahn kam es im vierten Quartal 2025 zu kleineren Anpassungen. So ...
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
10:54 Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie fällt: Berenberg senkt Aktie auf "Sell"
10:49 AIXTRON-Aktie gefragt: Jefferies hebt Kursziel auf 30,30 Euro an
10:40 KORREKTUR: Gericht stoppt Ölförderung auf Bohrinsel Mittelplate
10:39 Deutsche Anleihen: Kaum verändert
10:36 ROUNDUP: Weniger Falschgeld - doch Verbraucher müssen wachsam bleiben
10:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 5900 Pence
10:34 Ölpreise steigen leicht - Was die Preise stützt
10:33 WDH/ROUNDUP: Alzchem blickt vorsichtig ins Jahr - Aktie nur kurz unter Druck
10:30 ROUNDUP: Wie Bahn und GDL ohne Arbeitskämpfe eine Einigung fanden
10:29 ROUNDUP: Alzchem blickt vorsichtig ins Jahr - Aktie unter Druck