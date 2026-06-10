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10.06.2026 11:57:47

Gold Plunges Below $4,200 On Rate Hike Concerns

(RTTNews) - Gold prices plummeted below $4,200 an ounce on Wednesday as investors weighed rising U.S.-Iran tensions and awaited key U.S. inflation reading for fresh insights into market expectations for future interest rates in the face of rising energy-driven inflation risks.

Spot gold tumbled nearly 2 percent to $4,173.99 an ounce due to shifting interest rate expectations globally. U.S. gold futures were down 2.2 percent at $4,192.09.

Hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace deal and the reopening of Strait of Hormuz faded after the U.S. military launched fresh strikes against Iran in a very strong, powerful response to the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter off the Oman coast.

It was said that U.S. fighter jets struck Iranian air defense systems and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also launched missiles and drones toward U.S. targets in the region and warned that "heavier and broader" attacks would follow if the United States continued aggression against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that no attack or threat from the United States will be left unanswered.

"Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination," Araghchi wrote on X and also asked foreign forces to leave the region.

The dollar was steady ahead of the release of key U.S. CPI reading. Analysts estimate that the U.S. inflation rate may have climbed to 4.2 percent in May, which could be its highest level in three years in the face of increased living costs.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, with economists expecting the central bank to hike interest rates amid spiking energy prices.

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Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

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Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Frank Häusler, Head Investments bei der Dreyfus Bank, über langfristige Anlagestrategien, Quality-Aktien, Asset Allocation und die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum Ruhe und Strategie in volatilen Märkten wichtiger sind als kurzfristige News
Weshalb Asset Allocation für Dreyfus der wichtigste Hebel im Portfolio ist
Warum Quality-Aktien im Zentrum der Aktienstrategie stehen
Wie Dreyfus Aktien über Sektoren und globale Peer Groups analysiert
Warum die Bank stärker auf Aktien, Gold und Schweizer Immobilien setzt
Welche Rolle Hedgefonds und Bitcoin künftig als Beimischung spielen können
Wie Frank Häusler privat investiert und warum er konsequent langfristig zukauft

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:52 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.06.2026
08:58 Nahost-Konflikt eskaliert erneut
07:00 Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall
06:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kursschwäche hält an
09.06.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) on ASML Holding NV
05.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
05.06.26 Anlageprodukte auf SpaceX
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’966.34 19.79 S8GBGU
Short 14’248.90 13.91 SC8BIU
Short 14’765.19 8.99 S6CB3U
SMI-Kurs: 13’393.48 10.06.2026 12:04:34
Long 12’870.34 19.64 SDFBZU
Long 12’565.41 13.63 SJQBZU
Long 12’058.14 8.96 SZHBKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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