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10.06.2026 19:36:57

Gold Plummets Amid Renewed U.S.-Iran Conflict, U.S. CPI Data Release

(RTTNews) - Extending losses from yesterday, gold prices have plunged on Wednesday after a fresh skirmish broke out in the gulf between the U.S. and Iran, diminishing expectations of an early reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a quicker end to the Middle East war.

Front Month Comex Gold for August month delivery has plunged by $148.00 (or 3.45%) to $4,138.40 per troy ounce.

Front Month Comex Silver for August month delivery has changed a little on the upside by $0.046 (or 0.07%) to $65.540 per troy ounce.

The U.S.-Israel war on Iran entered day number 103 today.

Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump reassured that a U.S.-Iran deal could happen in a couple of days and affirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen after that in a day or two.

Trump also stressed that the U.S.-imposed naval blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports has weakened Iran economically, forcing Iran to settle for a deal.

As prospects of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz improved, crude oil prices tumbled yesterday.

Hours later, through his social media platform Truth Social, Trump messaged that Iranians have shot an U.S. AH-64 Apache helicopter patrolling across the Strait of Hormuz and stated that the U.S. will and must give back a fitting response.

Today, referring to Iran, Trump messaged via Truth Social that the "Bully of the Middle East is dead."

Trump expressed his disappointment for their slow negotiations and asserted that Iran will pay the price for the delay.

U.S. Central Command launched self-defense strikes against Iran today as a proportional response to Iranian downing of U.S. helicopter.

The U.S. launched airstrikes in southern Iran targeting air defense systems, radar sites, and command infrastructures.

Iran claimed it launched missile-and-drone attacks on U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, sites near Al Azraq airbase in Jordan, and U.S. bases in Kuwait.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran would leave no attack or threat unanswered and ordered U.S. forces to leave the region if it wished to be safe.

As concerns of re-escalation increased, doubts rose about the possibility of a U.S.-Iran deal (as Trump reassured).

With the chances of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz becoming dim, oil prices moved higher and gold prices tumbled.

On the economic front in the U.S. today, the Labor Department's data revealed that the month-on-month core consumer prices (excluding food and energy) rose by 0.20% from the previous month in May 2026, slightly below market expectations of a 0.30% increase.

Year-on-year, it climbed to 2.90% in May, matching market expectations.

The Consumer Purchase Index rose 0.50% month-over-month in May, in line with forecasts. Year-over-year, it rose to 4.20%.

After rising 10.90% in March and 3.80% in April, energy prices increased 3.90% in May.

The Mortgage Bankers Association of America revealed that the Purchase Index increased to 176.90 on June 5 from 164.80 of the previous week.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 99.93, down by 0.08 (or 0.08%) today.

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Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

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Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Frank Häusler, Head Investments bei der Dreyfus Bank, über langfristige Anlagestrategien, Quality-Aktien, Asset Allocation und die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum Ruhe und Strategie in volatilen Märkten wichtiger sind als kurzfristige News
Weshalb Asset Allocation für Dreyfus der wichtigste Hebel im Portfolio ist
Warum Quality-Aktien im Zentrum der Aktienstrategie stehen
Wie Dreyfus Aktien über Sektoren und globale Peer Groups analysiert
Warum die Bank stärker auf Aktien, Gold und Schweizer Immobilien setzt
Welche Rolle Hedgefonds und Bitcoin künftig als Beimischung spielen können
Wie Frank Häusler privat investiert und warum er konsequent langfristig zukauft

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’988.82 19.93 SAIB4U
Short 14’272.78 13.91 SYMBIU
Short 14’821.10 8.85 SJBE8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’463.33 10.06.2026 17:31:26
Long 12’903.53 19.64 SE2BZU
Long 12’597.64 13.63 SQ6BJU
Long 12’089.36 8.96 SGSB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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