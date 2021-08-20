Gold Leaf Farming Acquires 1,174 Acres of Almonds in James ID

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Leaf Farming ("Gold Leaf') is excited to announce the acquisition of a new 1,173-acre almond orchard located within James Irrigation District in Fresno County. The orchard was acquired from multigenerational landowners with AgriWealth, Inc. operating as the sole Broker in this transaction. Gold Leaf's farming team, led by Brandon Rebiero and Manuel Almanza, is thrilled to farm the orchard. Gold Leaf will continue the many of the excellent farming practices of past owners while converting the almonds from conventional to organic.

"We are excited about this acquisition," said Gold Leaf's Josh Guggenheim. He continued, "This property's characteristics, in particular the high yield and secure water rights, align well with our firm's focus to own structurally-advantaged farms with low cost of production for the long-term."

About Gold Leaf Farming

Gold Leaf Farming owns and operates almond, pistachio, and date farms in California and Arizona. We hold traditional farming values in high regard: taking pride in quality operations, only buying farms we'd be happy to own forever, and staying grounded in values like hard work, responsibility, and integrity. As next-generation growers, we build upon that tradition with a focus on sustainability, responsible employment, and technology. We are a young, dynamic company growing our acreage and team in 2021 and beyond. As younger growers, we are aiming to build a farming company for the long-haul that will emulate our values.

About AgriWealth, Inc.

AgriWealth, Inc. is a young and prominent real estate brokerage built on the foundations of: Trust, Integrity, Honesty and Strong Work Ethic. Agriculture is our passion and seeing our clients succeed is our primary objective. AgriWealth practices real estate brokerage, management and consulting for a number of clients throughout the state of California. Our owners have a proven track record to assist with complex transactions and provide extensive underwriting to offer gold standard customer service. Contact the CEO, Kyle Orth, today at 559-286-5587 to discuss your agricultural needs.

