Gold House Announces Black Friday Sale With Fall 2020 Gold Rush Cohort

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold House, the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander cultural leaders behind pioneering movements like Gold Open, announced its Gold Rush sale for Fall 2020 — featuring a lineup of limited-time deals that will run from November 27 (Black Friday) 9AM ET/6AM PT to December 19AM ET/6AM PT.

This five-day online sale will showcase exclusive discounts and products from 17 popular Asian and Pacific Islander brands — a "Gold Rush" for consumers to support Asian founders and CEOs. "Since our inaugural shopping event a year ago, the biannual Gold Rush sale has become a fixture for both emerging and established Asian-led companies. From bubbly kombucha (Health-Ade) to luxury handbags (Senreve), we've become a curator and amplification platform for these brands, often as they hit critical inflection points in their customer discovery journeys," conveys Megan Ruan, Gold Rush Co-Director.

Online shoppers will discover products that span a wide range of industries, including:

Food/Beverage: AshaPops, Eggloo, Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream, Omsom, Schoolyard Snacks, Wildwonder

Apparel/Accessories: Pepper, Thousand

Health/Wellness: Flowly, Mighty Health

Beauty/Grooming: Avarelle Cosmetics, Blackwood For Men, OPTE

Lifestyle: LARQ, Outer

Technology: Alloy Automation, LivMote

Gold Rush is an accelerator for the most promising Asian-led companies to achieve partnerships, mentorship, and community—built in response to Harvard Business Review's report that Asians are the least likely of any demographic to be promoted to management. "We can wait for a seat at the table or build our own table. Gold Rush combats the lack of Asian and Pacific Islander representation in American C-suites and champions a new generation of leaders who demonstrate the integrative impact our community has on society," states Bing Chen, Gold House's Chairman and Co-Founder.

Twice a year, two cohorts of Asian founders are chosen to participate in a 12-week program encompassing 1:1 mentorship from a slate of industry leaders and investors, a growth-focused curriculum taught by world-renowned advisors, and a complimentary professional PR and marketing package culminating in the signature Gold Rush sale.

This Gold Rush cohort represents a curated group chosen by an all-star Judging and Advisory Council consisting of iconic trailblazers like Michelle Lee (Editor-in-Chief of Allure Magazine), Prabal Gurung (Fashion Designer), Kevin Lin (Founder of Twitch), Vicky Tsai (Founder of Tatcha), and Vanessa Dew (Founder of Health-Ade Kombucha). "The foundation of a strong community requires consistent mutual support from its members: sending elevators back down, opening doors, and guiding each other up the stairs. Each Advisor is an expert, coach, and mentor who is dedicated to the growth of promising Asian founders and society, at large," says Mikkoh Chen, Gold Rush Co-Director.

For more information about the Gold Rush sale starting November 27, or to learn more about the Judges, Advisors, Founders, and products: visit www.GoldRush.Market. Discover more about Gold House and additional ventures at goldhouse.org.

Media Contact: larisa@goldhouse.org

Related Files

Gold Rush Fall 2020 Press Release.docx

Gold Rush Fall 2020 Product Talking Points & Assets.docx

Related Images

gold-rush-fall-2020-cohort.png

Gold Rush Fall 2020 Cohort

Founders and CEOs

Related Links

Media Kit

Founder Challenge Video

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScFfacNTohQ

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-house-announces-black-friday-sale-with-fall-2020-gold-rush-cohort-301163594.html

SOURCE Gold House