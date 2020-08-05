Gold Fields Limited: Trading statement for H1 2020

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) advises that basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020) are expected to be between US¢17.1-18.9 per share, an increase of 90-110% (US¢8.1-9.9 per share) from the basic earnings of US¢9.0 per share reported for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (H1 2019).

The full release is available on our website www.goldfields.com

Gold Fields is expected to release H1 2020 financial results on Thursday, 20 August 2020.

