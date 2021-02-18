SMI 10’809 -0.9%  SPI 13’495 -1.0%  Dow 31’613 0.3%  DAX 13’909 -1.1%  Euro 1.0827 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.7%  Gold 1’783 0.4%  Bitcoin 46’841 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8990 0.0%  Öl 65.1 0.3% 
18.02.2021 07:16:00

Gold Fields Limited: Results for the year ended 31 December 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced normalised profit for year ended 31 December 2020 of US$879m (US$1.00 per share). This compared with normalised profit of US$343m (US$0.42 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2019.

A final dividend number 93 of 320 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 15 March 2021, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of 480 SA cents per share (gross).

Full results are available on the company website:

www.goldfields.com

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar Nagaser
Tel:  +27 11 562-9775
Mobile:  +27 82 312 8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel:  +27 11 562 9849
Mobile:  +27 72 493 5170
Email:  Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media

Sven Lunsche
Tel:  +27 11 562-9763
Mobile:  +27 83 260 9279
Email :  Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 51.3Moz and Mineral Resources of 115.7Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited-results-for-the-year-ended-31-december-2021-301230618.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 468.00
0.45 %
Nestle 100.36
0.06 %
Swiss Life Hldg 439.20
-0.07 %
Zurich Insur Gr 376.30
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 609.40
-0.52 %
Alcon 65.00
-1.34 %
CieFinRichemont 87.66
-1.59 %
Sika 249.80
-2.12 %
LafargeHolcim 49.41
-2.31 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’102.00
-2.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.02.21
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
17.02.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter Inc
16.02.21
SMI nimmt Jahreshoch ins Visier
16.02.21
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé verkauft Wassergeschäft in Nordamerika - Aktie stabil
Verizon- und Chevron-Aktien legen zu: Warren Buffett steigt gross bei Verizon und Chevron ein - Apple reduziert
Der richtige Zeitpunkt zum Ein- und Ausstieg am Aktienmarkt - Gutes Timing ist gefragt
Dow Jones mit kleinem Plus -- SMI geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Ziel verfehlt? Bei diesem Hedgefonds klingelten nach dem Reddit-Run auf GameStop-Aktien die Kassen
Schweizer Ökonomen empfehlen der SNB mehr Inflation
Schindler mit Umsatzrückgang und tieferem Gewinn in 2020 - Aktie in Rot
Dogecoin im Zick-Zack-Modus: Elon Musk sorgt für Kurseinbruch bei Dogecoin
Gewagte Prognose: Ether könnte laut Krypto-Experte bis auf 10'500 Dollar steigen
Wisekey will unabhängiger Identitätsanbieter für Schweizer E-ID werden - Aktie knickt ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag überwiegend nach. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt gab am Mittwoch nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls in der Verlustzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit