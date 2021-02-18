JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced normalised profit for year ended 31 December 2020 of US$879m (US$1.00 per share). This compared with normalised profit of US$343m (US$0.42 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2019.

A final dividend number 93 of 320 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 15 March 2021, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of 480 SA cents per share (gross).

Full results are available on the company website:

www.goldfields.com

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar Nagaser

Tel: +27 11 562-9775

Mobile: +27 82 312 8692

Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel

Tel: +27 11 562 9849

Mobile: +27 72 493 5170

Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media

Sven Lunsche

Tel: +27 11 562-9763

Mobile: +27 83 260 9279

Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 51.3Moz and Mineral Resources of 115.7Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited-results-for-the-year-ended-31-december-2021-301230618.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited