Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’073 0.4%  SPI 18’080 0.3%  Dow 49’016 0.0%  DAX 24’623 -0.8%  Euro 0.9181 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’965 0.5%  Gold 5’527 2.1%  Bitcoin 67’395 -1.4%  Dollar 0.7675 -0.1%  Öl 70.1 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Novartis1200526SAP345952
Top News
NVIDIA ohne Nachfolgeplan: Wer folgt auf Langzeit-CEO Jensen Huang?
Emmi-Aktie profitiert: Überraschend starkes Wachstum im Geschäftsjahr 2025
Roche-Aktie kaum verändert:Wachstumskurs setzt sich 2025 ungebremst fort - So viel verdiente das Management
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Deutlicher Gewinnanstieg auf Jahres- und Quartalssicht - Umsatzerwartungen leicht verfehlt
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft und Amazon im Fokus: Berichte über Milliardenverhandlungen mit OpenAI
Suche...
29.01.2026 10:45:22

Gold Extends Record Rally On Dollar Weakness

(RTTNews) - Gold jumped nearly 2 percent to touch a new peak above $5,550 an ounce on Thursday, prompting some experts to raise yellow flags about what comes next.

Spot gold traded up 1.9 percent at $5,518.27 an ounce, after having touched a new peak of $5,595.44 earlier. U.S. gold futures were up 3.9 percent at $5,547.71.

The dollar weakened, halting Wednesday's bounce, as concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence, combined with ongoing fiscal pressures and tariff worries overshadowed comments from U.S. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent that Washington was still pursuing a "strong dollar policy".

The metal's stellar run has also been aided by rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran that "time is running out" to negotiate a deal on its nuclear program following the steady build-up of U.S. military forces in the Gulf.

In response, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country's armed forces were ready "with their fingers on the trigger" to "immediately and powerfully respond" to any aggression by land or sea.

Investor reaction to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision was muted and market participants are now waiting to see whether the federal Government will be forced to shut down this Friday, once again, over DHS funding.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold / Silber – Davos hallt nach/Banco Santander / Inditex – Spanische Top-Stars
10:02 SMI taucht kräftig ab
09:41 Marktüberblick: Bilanzsaison im Anlegerfokus
08:40 Kommerzielle Raumfahrt treibt Innovation voran
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
27.01.26 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Gerresheimer AG
27.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Swisscom, UBS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’525.67 19.44 BASSBU
Short 13’870.09 13.93 S6VBTU
Short 14’343.88 8.74 BY8SXU
SMI-Kurs: 13’073.17 29.01.2026 10:16:18
Long 12’533.90 19.73 SXTBSU
Long 12’256.23 13.86 SO2B2U
Long 11’713.83 8.80 SJLBSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank-Aktie verliert: Razzia bei deutschem Branchenprimus - Verdacht der Geldwäsche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kurssprung bei NVIDIA-Aktie: China-Geschäft vor Comeback dank H200-Freigabe
Ausblick: ASML NV verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Roche Aktie News: Roche verzeichnet am Mittwochmittag Verluste
Hold-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Roche-Aktie
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Deutlicher Gewinnanstieg auf Jahres- und Quartalssicht - Umsatzerwartungen leicht verfehlt
Logitech-Aktie mit Berg- und Talfahrt: Computerzubehörhersteller mit starkem dritten Quartal
Qualitätsaktien vor dem Comeback: 3 ETFs für stabile Renditen in volatilen Zeiten
Idorsia-Aktie gibt schlussendlich nach: Lizenzvereinbarung für Quviviq in Lateinamerika abgeschlossen

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
10:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt DWS auf 'Hold' - Ziel 51 Euro
10:09 BMW hält verschärftes CO2-Flottenziel im ersten Jahr ein
10:08 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: SAP-Kurseinbruch zieht Dax ins Minus
10:05 ROUNDUP 2: Deutsche-Bank-Tochter DWS hebt Mittelfristziele an - Aktie mit Rekord
10:05 ROUNDUP 2: SAP enttäuscht mit holprigen Abschlüssen - Aktie sackt zweistellig ab
10:04 Sozialstaatsreform: Merz will 'Veränderungsbereitschaft' nutzen
09:58 BGH: Makler haftet für Diskriminierung bei der Wohnungssuche v
09:58 ROUNDUP: ABB glänzt mit starkem Schlussquartal und Auftragsplus - Rekordhoch
09:58 WDH/BGH: Makler haftet für Diskriminierung bei der Wohnungssuche
09:55 Ballons aus Belarus dringen in Polens Luftraum ein