SMI 9’654 -2.4%  SPI 12’003 -2.7%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’561 -4.2%  Euro 1.0696 -0.2%  EStoxx50 2’964 -3.5%  Gold 1’878 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9103 0.1%  Öl 39.0 -4.2% 
29.10.2020 04:34:00

Gold Award: Conversational Artificial Intelligence

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoTalk Corporation Limited, a leader in conversational artificial intelligence technologies, today announced receiving the Gold Award from the Hong Kong ICT Awards for its flagship product, InfoTalk-Speaker 10.0. This Version 10 leapfrogs text-to-speech technology to a new frontier, enabling computers, robots, and any automated systems to speak in natural human voices like those in sci-fi movies.

Gold Award: Text-to-Speech Conversational Artificial Intelligence

Powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, speech science, phonetics, and linguistics, InfoTalk-Speaker obsoletes all text-to-speech products that sound mechanic and monotonic. It opens up a whole new horizon for uncharted waters of digital applications.

InfoTalk-Speaker is available in multiple languages. It speaks with the tonal precision of human native speakers of Cantonese and Putonghua. It articulates with the prosody of human English speakers. For words with pronunciation alternatives, it speaks the correct pronunciation according to the linguistic context. It even knows special Cantonese characters not found in dictionaries.

Humans in multilingual societies mix different languages as they speak. InfoTalk-Speaker speaks languages interchangeably in the very same voice, much like local Hong Kong residents mixing Cantonese and English words when they speak. "InfoTalk-Speaker is a text-to-speech product well-tuned for the Cantonese dialect commonly used in Hong Kong," commended the Judging Panel. "The mixing of English is well supported and it is widely accepted in many industry and public sectors."

"Sci-fi movies make young technologies dream about the future," said Dr. Zachary Leung, CEO of InfoTalk Corporation. He was inspired by sci-fi movies, which led him to become a PhD and scientist in the MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the MIT Speech Group. "The DNA and perseverance of the InfoTalk team make dreams come true."

"The technological breakthrough today benefits from meticulous research results accumulated over thousands of years since human civilization," said Dr. Leung. "However, our achievement is nothing compared to the creation that gives humans the physical and cognitive capabilities to speak freely. How did the Creator design humans?"

Leading corporations and organizations use InfoTalk-Speaker for mission-critical applications. It is ideal for a variety of voice and language solutions, such as AI chatbots, voicebots, virtual assistants, virtual receptionists, virtual kiosks, talking robots, e-books, intelligent IVR systems, and public announcements in a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, finance, banking, transportation, betting, entertainment, government, real estate, logistics, utilities, travel, and tourism.

InfoTalk-Speaker is one of the core products in the award-winning InfoTalk-RSVP family: (1) InfoTalk-Recognizer for speech-to-text; (2) InfoTalk-Speaker for text-to-speech; (3) InfoTalk-Vbrowser for intelligent IVR; and (4) InfoTalk-Processor for natural language processing. Depending on the application, InfoTalk-Speaker can be deployed with or without other InfoTalk-RSVP products. For demonstrations, visit www.infotalkcorp.com/text-to-speech-TTS/.

SOURCE InfoTalk Corporation Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 832.00
-0.36 %
Swisscom 462.90
-0.94 %
Geberit 524.40
-1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 294.60
-2.04 %
Givaudan 3’792.00
-2.29 %
Lonza Grp 556.00
-3.77 %
Swiss Life Hldg 308.30
-3.81 %
LafargeHolcim 38.69
-3.88 %
ABB 22.39
-3.99 %
UBS Group 10.59
-4.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.10.20
UBS Keyinvest Product News: Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
28.10.20
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
28.10.20
SMI gibt weiter nach
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie klettert fast 30 Prozent, Novartis-Aktie tiefer
US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Ökonomen in Sorge um Schweizer Wirtschaft wegen zweiter Coronawelle
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
Anfechtung möglich? Wie der Ausgang der US-Wahl im November die Märkte laut Investor Mark Mobius prägen könnte
Mehr Krypto-Investoren strömen auf den Markt: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei einer Million US-Dollar möglich?
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
Straumann-Papiere nach Quartalszahlen stark im Minus
Nach erstem Börsenjahr: Wie sich die SoftwareONE-Aktie nach dem Börsengang entwickelt hat
BASF-Aktie in Rot: BASF rechnet weiter mit Erholung - Kunden agieren aber vorsichtig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch deutlich tiefer. Am heimischen Markt wurden Verluste verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit