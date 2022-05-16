Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’672 0.2%  SPI 15’002 0.1%  Dow 32’223 0.1%  DAX 13’964 -0.5%  Euro 1.0454 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’685 -0.5%  Gold 1’824 2.5%  Bitcoin 30’169 -3.9%  Dollar 1.0019 0.1%  Öl 114.2 2.7% 
1 Aktie gratis

Golar LNG LtdShs Aktie [Valor: 1246198 / ISIN: BMG9456A1009]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.05.2022 22:53:05

Golar releases its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance report

Golar LNG LtdShs
24.45 USD 3.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar”) is pleased to announce that it has issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG”) report. This comprehensive report describes Golar’s important role in advancing the global energy transition to a lower carbon future - championing LNG as a transition fuel in partnership with renewables, and as a reliable alternative for those in need of energy security today.

As part of our target to further reduce emissions from our operations Golar has invested in a carbon capture technology company that has developed and achieved proof of concept for a CO2 capture and separation membrane technology. Subject to successful completion of a commercial pilot project with another industrial user, the technology could be used in future FLNG projects.

Our 2021 ESG report is attached and will also be posted to our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended).  All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may,” "could,” "should,” "would,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "forecast,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "propose,” "potential,” "continue,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Golar LNG undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Hamilton, Bermuda
May 16, 2022
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿