Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’928 0.5%  SPI 15’860 0.4%  Dow 39’766 1.0%  DAX 17’812 0.5%  Euro 0.9513 0.6%  EStoxx50 4’695 0.5%  Gold 2’466 -0.3%  Bitcoin 52’462 2.2%  Dollar 0.8649 0.0%  Öl 80.9 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Krypto-Prognose: Experte erwartet steigende Kurse bei Bitcoin & Co. bis zur US-Wahl
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Preisdaten dominieren die nächsten Tage - Google Pixel 9 wird vorgestellt
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels fester
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 klettert zum Ende des Dienstagshandels
Börse New York in Grün: Letztendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Golar LNG LtdShs Aktie [Valor: 1246198 / ISIN: BMG9456A1009]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.08.2024 22:33:46

Golar LNG Limited: 2024 AGM Results Notification

Golar LNG LtdShs
33.18 USD -1.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Golar LNG Limited (the "Company”) advises that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on August 13, 2024 at 10:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.  The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, were presented at the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed:

1)   To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than Seven.
2)   To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.
3)   To re-elect Tor Olav Troim as a Director of the Company.
4)   To re-elect Daniel W. Rabun as a Director of the Company.
5)   To re-elect Thorleif Egeli as a Director of the Company.
6)   To re-elect Carl E. Steen as a Director of the Company.
7)   To re-elect Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen as a Director of the Company.
8)   To re-elect Lori Wheeler Naess as a Director of the Company.
9)   To re-elect Georgina E. Sousa as a Director of the Company.
10) To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP of London, England as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.
11) To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$2,050,000.00 for the year ended December 31st, 2024.

Hamilton, Bermuda
August 13, 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Analysen zu Golar LNG LtdShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Schwarzer» Montag? – Experteninterview mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG)

Volatiler Start📉 in den August: Panik an den Märkten – Was kommt als Nächstes?

In unserem 🔍Experteninterview spricht Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG) mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die jüngsten Turbulenzen an den Märkten:

▪️ Was war Anfang August los?
▪️ Gab es einen «Schwarzen Montag»? Hat sich die Panik gelegt?
▪️ Wie ist die aktuelle Situation an den Rohstoff und Kryptomärkten?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:35 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
09:33 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
09:15 Warten auf neue Impulse
09:09 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.08.2024
06:10 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kleines Plus zum Wochenstart
12.08.24 «Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV
12.08.24 Gelingt Crowdstrike der Neustart?
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’369.93 19.66 SUBYKU
Short 12’630.05 13.67 7CSSMU
Short 13’102.14 8.88 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’928.14 13.08.2024 17:30:55
Long 11’380.44 19.19 YHUBSU
Long 11’135.27 13.67 SSXMLU
Long 10’636.64 8.75 SSOMUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Intel-Aktie notiert nur noch knapp über dem Buchwert - viel zu billig?
Meyer Burger-Aktie klar in Rot: Meyer Burger verschiebt Veröffentlichung der Halbjahreszahlen
Ripple News: XRP Kurs unter Druck – Crash oder Erholung?
Tecan-Aktie stürzt ab: Tecan verzeichnet in 1. Halbjahr Gewinneinbruch - Jahresprognose gesenkt
Nach US-Daten: SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Wall Street verzeichnet letztlich kräftige Aufschläge -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
Varta-Aktie +41%: Tojner erhofft sich Stabilisierung noch in diesem Jahr - Kurserholung oder "dead-cat-bounce"?
Michael Saylor mit bullisher Prognose: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei 13 Millionen US-Dollar
KI-Gesetz tritt in der EU in Kraft - Was das für NVIDIA, Google und Co. bedeutet
US-Wahl 2024 und Goldpreis: Wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen eines Trump-Gewinns und warum Gold ein sicherer Hafen sein könnte
Starbucks-Aktie gibt nach CEO-Rücktritt Gas

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit