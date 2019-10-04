|
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2019
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 7.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.0%, a 3.3 p.p. increase in comparison to September 2018. The volume of departures increased by 8.5% and seats increased by 9.5% over September 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 42.0% and 49.2% respectively, and international load factor was 76.8%, an increase of 3.7 p.p. in relation to September 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 11.0% higher due to a 10.7% increase in seats and a 10.1% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 15.5% in comparison to September 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.2%.
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Quarter Traffic Figures (¹)
Operational data *
Sep/19
Sep/18
% Var.
3Q19
3Q18
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
21,791
19,798
10.1%
68,579
63,913
7.3%
Seats (thousand)
3,835
3,465
10.7%
12,054
11,177
7.8%
ASK (million)
4,212
3,796
11.0%
13,405
12,458
7.6%
RPK (million)
3,422
2,963
15.5%
11,114
9,851
12.8%
Load Factor
81.2%
78.1%
3.2 p.p
82.9%
79.1%
3.8 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
3,033
2,641
14.9%
9,726
8,659
12.3%
Domestic GOL
Departures
20,313
18,715
8.5%
63,936
60,544
5.6%
Seats (thousand)
3,580
3,269
9.5%
11,250
10,559
6.5%
ASK (million)
3,604
3,368
7.0%
11,486
11,128
3.2%
RPK (million)
2,955
2,651
11.5%
9,613
8,921
7.8%
Load Factor
82.0%
78.7%
3.3 p.p
83.7%
80.2%
3.5 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,835
2,498
13.5%
9,137
8,229
11.0%
International GOL
Departures
1,478
1,083
36.5%
4,643
3,369
37.8%
Seats (thousand)
255
196
30.2%
804
617
30.3%
ASK (million)
608
428
42.0%
1,920
1,330
44.3%
RPK (million)
467
313
49.2%
1,502
930
61.4%
Load Factor
76.8%
73.1%
3.7 p.p
78.2%
69.9%
8.3 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
198
143
38.5%
589
430
36.9%
On-time Departures
90.3%
95.1%
-4.8 p.p
91.2%
92.1%
-0.9 p.p
Flight Completion
98.3%
98.9%
-0.5 p.p
98.8%
98.6%
0.2 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
8.2
8.8
-6.7%
24.8
26.9
-7.9%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
