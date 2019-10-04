+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
04.10.2019 00:17:00

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2019

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 7.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.0%, a 3.3 p.p. increase in comparison to September 2018. The volume of departures increased by 8.5% and seats increased by 9.5% over September 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 42.0% and 49.2% respectively, and international load factor was 76.8%, an increase of 3.7 p.p. in relation to September 2018.
  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 11.0% higher due to a 10.7% increase in seats and a 10.1% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 15.5% in comparison to September 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.2%.

 


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Quarter Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Sep/19

Sep/18

% Var.

3Q19

3Q18

% Var.

Total GOL







Departures

21,791

19,798

10.1%

68,579

63,913

7.3%

Seats (thousand)

3,835

3,465

10.7%

12,054

11,177

7.8%

ASK (million)

4,212

3,796

11.0%

13,405

12,458

7.6%

RPK (million)

3,422

2,963

15.5%

11,114

9,851

12.8%

Load Factor

81.2%

78.1%

3.2 p.p

82.9%

79.1%

3.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,033

2,641

14.9%

9,726

8,659

12.3%

Domestic GOL







Departures

20,313

18,715

8.5%

63,936

60,544

5.6%

Seats (thousand)

3,580

3,269

9.5%

11,250

10,559

6.5%

ASK (million)

3,604

3,368

7.0%

11,486

11,128

3.2%

RPK (million)

2,955

2,651

11.5%

9,613

8,921

7.8%

Load Factor

82.0%

78.7%

3.3 p.p

83.7%

80.2%

3.5 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,835

2,498

13.5%

9,137

8,229

11.0%

International GOL







Departures

1,478

1,083

36.5%

4,643

3,369

37.8%

Seats (thousand)

255

196

30.2%

804

617

30.3%

ASK (million)

608

428

42.0%

1,920

1,330

44.3%

RPK (million)

467

313

49.2%

1,502

930

61.4%

Load Factor

76.8%

73.1%

3.7 p.p

78.2%

69.9%

8.3 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

198

143

38.5%

589

430

36.9%

On-time Departures

90.3%

95.1%

-4.8 p.p

91.2%

92.1%

-0.9 p.p

Flight Completion

98.3%

98.9%

-0.5 p.p

98.8%

98.6%

0.2 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

8.2

8.8

-6.7%

24.8

26.9

-7.9%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-september-2019-300931021.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.10.19
Weekly-Hits: Weltbörsen & Beyond Meat
02.10.19
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
02.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
02.10.19
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Nestlé schliesst Verkauf von Nestlé Skin Health ab
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
September 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck. Am deutschen Markt wird am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In den USA kommt es zu einer Stabilisierung. Japan und Hongkong fanden keine einheitliche Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB