GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2021

SÃO PAULO, July 05, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 282% and supply (ASK) increased by 260%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.9% in June, a 4.7 p.p increase in comparison to June 2020 . GOL transported 1.2 million passengers during the month, a 278% increase over June 2020 .

GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

June/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Jun/21 Jun/20 % Var. 2Q21 2Q20 % Var. 6M21 6M20 % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 8,246 2,608 216.2% 19,661 5,146 282.1% 52,592 68,102 -22.8%

Seats (thousand) 1,475 419 252.4% 3,504 821 326.7% 9,251 11,655 -20.6%

ASK (million) 1,755 487 260.4% 4,033 990 307.5% 11,032 13,452 -18.0%

RPK (million) 1,473 386 281.6% 3,431 773 343.9% 9,023 10,720 -15.8%

Load factor 83.9% 79.2% 4.7 p,p 85.1% 78.1% 7.0 p,p 81.8% 79.7% 2.1 p,p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,210 320 278.3% 2,931 627 367.5% 7,426 8,973 -17.2%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 8,246 2,608 216.2% 19,661 5,140 282.5% 52,592 63,710 -17.5%

Seats (thousand) 1,475 419 252.4% 3,504 820 327.3% 9,251 10,904 -15.2%

ASK (million) 1,755 487 260.4% 4,033 986 309.1% 11,032 11,667 -5.4%

RPK (million) 1,473 386 281.6% 3,431 771 345.2% 9,023 9,430 -4.3%

Load factor 83.9% 79.2% 4.7 p,p 85.1% 78.2% 6.9 p,p 81.8% 80.8% 1.0 p,p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,210 320 278.3% 2,931 626 367.9% 7,426 8,479 -12.4%

International GOL



















Departures 0 0 N.A. 0 6 N.A. 0 4,392 N.A.

Seats (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 1 N.A. 0 751 N.A.

ASK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 4 N.A. 0 1,784 N.A.

RPK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 2 N.A. 0 1,290 N.A.

Load factor 0 0 N.A. 0 56.2% N.A. 0 72.3% N.A.

Pax on board (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 1 N.A. 0 494 N.A.

On-time Departures 96.4% 96.9% -0.5 p.p 96.3% 96.5% -0,2 p.p 96.5% 93.3% 3.2 p.p

Flight Completion 99.2% 97.3% 1.9 p.p 99.0% 95.8% 3,2 p.p 98.5% 97.2% 1.3 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 3.2 1.3 137.4% 8.5 3.3 153.5% 18.3 23.6 -22.2%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month

(1) Preliminary Figures

