05.09.2019 03:06:00

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2019

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 4.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.2%, a 5.2 p.p. increase in comparison to August 2018. The volume of departures increased by 7.0% and seats increased by 7.6% over August 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 53.4% and 72.5% respectively, and international load factor was 77.0%, an increase of 8.6 p.p. in relation to August 2018.
  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 9.5% higher due to a 9.3% increase in seats and a 9.0% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 17.1% in comparison to August 2018 and consolidated load factor was 82.3%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Aug/19

Aug/18

% Var.

8M19

8M18

% Var.

Total GOL







Departures

22,168

20,338

9.0%

169,358

166,817

1.5%

Seats (thousand)

3,881

3,552

9.3%

29,596

28,425

4.1%

ASK (million)

4,263

3,893

9.5%

33,596

31,756

5.8%

RPK (million)

3,508

2,996

17.1%

27,627

25,228

9.5%

Load Factor

82.3%

77.0%

5.3 p.p

82.2%

79.4%

2.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,145

2,676

17.6%

23,805

21,850

8.9%

Domestic GOL







Departures

20,626

19,285

7.0%

157,820

157,456

0.2%

Seats (thousand)

3,614

3,359

7.6%

27,596

26,749

3.2%

ASK (million)

3,620

3,474

4.2%

28,640

28,159

1.7%

RPK (million)

3,013

2,709

11.2%

23,811

22,588

5.4%

Load Factor

83.2%

78.0%

5.2 p.p

83.1%

80.2%

2.9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,938

2,544

15.5%

22,330

20,628

8.3%

International GOL







Departures

1,542

1,053

46.4%

11,538

9,361

23.3%

Seats (thousand)

267

194

37.9%

2,000

1,676

19.3%

ASK (million)

643

419

53.4%

4,956

3,597

37.8%

RPK (million)

495

287

72.5%

3,816

2,640

44.5%

Load Factor

77.0%

68.4%

8.6 p.p

77.0%

73.4%

3.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

208

132

57.8%

1,475

1,222

20.7%

On-time Departures

92.0%

95.7%

-3.7 pp

90.5%

93.2%

-2.7 p.p

Flight Completion

98.9%

98.3%

0.6 p.p

97.5%

98.4%

-0.9 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

8.6

9.6

-10.6%

65.0

71.5

-9.0%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-august-2019-300912131.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.09.19
Gold in Euro steigt auf Allzeithoch und knackt die 1.400 EUR-Marke
04.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Sonova - Auf zu neuen Höhen!
03.09.19
Vontobel: Renditechance verdoppeln mit Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.09.19
Marktupdate in «stürmischen» Tagen | BX Swiss TV
02.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf U-BLOX
02.09.19
Raiffeisen: Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Marktupdate in «stürmischen» Tagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gerücht bestätigt: Tesla erhält Batterien von LG Chem
US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel über 12'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit freundlicher Tendenz
Apple-Aktie in Grün: Apple plant wohl wieder günstigeres iPhone-Modell für 2020
Entwickler dürfen jetzt Facebooks Libra testen
Aktien von Swatch und Richemont erholen sich dank Hongkong-Hoffnungen
Polyphor-Aktie rutscht ab: Polyphor mit Verlust im ersten Halbjahr - Strategie neu ausgerichtet
ams- und OSRAM-Aktien profitieren: ams startet Übernahmeangebot für OSRAM offiziell
Wisekey-Aktie im Minus: Wisekey schreibt im ersten Halbjahr schwarze Zahlen - Betriebsverlust gestiegen
Mit N26 kommt eine weitere Smartphone-Bank in die Schweiz
Illegal abgebaut oder erworben: Goldbarren mit gefälschter Prägung im Umlauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel über 12'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit freundlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der DAX schaffte den Sprung über die 12'000-Punkte-Marke. An den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte tendierten am Mittwoch positiv.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB