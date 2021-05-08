SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’778 0.7%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0956 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’831 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’726 1.0%  Dollar 0.9014 -0.7%  Öl 68.3 0.0% 

08.05.2021 00:39:00

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2021

SÃO PAULO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:  

  • In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 294% and supply (ASK) increased by 280%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8% in April, a 2.9 p.p increase in comparison to April 2020. GOL transported 661,000 passengers during the month, a 363% increase over April 2020.
  • GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

April/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

Apr/21

 Apr/20

% Var.

     4M21

       4M20

    % Var.

Apr/21

LTM

Apr/20

LTM

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

4,551

1,168

289.6%

37,482

64,124

-41.5%

97,886

240,520

-59.3%


Seats (thousand)

808

184

340.3%

6,555

11,017

-40.5%

17,077

42,120

-59.5%


ASK (million)

893

239

273.5%

7,892

12,701

-37.9%

20,333

47,037

-56.8%


RPK (million)

739

190

289.2%

6,331

10,137

-37.5%

16,320

38,394

-57.5%


Load factor

82.8%

79.5%

3.3 p.p

80.2%

79.8%

0.4 p.p

80.3%

81.6%

-1.4 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

661

143

360.9%

5,156

8,489

-39.3%

13,443

33,371

-59.7%


Domestic GOL











Departures

4,551

1,162

291.7%

37,482

59,732

-37.2%

97,886

224,745

-56.4%


Seats (thousand)

808

182

343.0%

6,555

10,266

-36.2%

17,077

39,404

-56.7%


ASK (million)

893

235

279.8%

7,892

10,917

-27.7%

20,333

40,653

-50.0%


RPK (million)

739

188

293.9%

6,331

8,847

-28.4%

16,320

33,598

-51.4%


Load factor

82.8%

79.8%

2.9 p.p

80.2%

81.0%

-0.8 p.p

80.3%

82.6%

-2.4 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

661

143

362.9%

5,156

7,995

-35.5%

13,443

31,510

-57.3%


International GOL











Departures

0

6

N.A.

0

4,392

N.A.

0

15,775

N.A.


Seats (thousand)

0

1

N.A.

0

751

N.A.

0

2,717

N.A.


ASK (million)

0

4

N.A.

0

1,784

N.A.

0

6,384

N.A.


RPK (million)

0

2

N.A.

0

1,290

N.A.

0

4,796

N.A.


Load factor

0

56.2%

N.A.

0

72.3%

N.A.

0

75.1%

N.A.


Pax on board (thousand)

0

1

N.A.

0

494

N.A.

0

1,861

N.A.


On-time Departures

97.3%

95.2%

2.1 p.p

96.8%

93.5%

3.3 p.p

95.8%

91.3%

4.5 p.p


Flight Completion

97.7%

92.4%

5.3 p.p

98.0%

95.8%

2.3 p.p

98.1%

97.9%

0.2 p.p


Cargo Ton (thousand)

2.6

0.8

205.1%

12.4

21.1

-41.0%

32.4

88.9

-63.6%














* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-april-2021-301286915.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

﻿

