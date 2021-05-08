|
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2021
SÃO PAULO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
Highlights:
- In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 294% and supply (ASK) increased by 280%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8% in April, a 2.9 p.p increase in comparison to April 2020. GOL transported 661,000 passengers during the month, a 363% increase over April 2020.
- GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.
April/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Apr/21
Apr/20
% Var.
4M21
4M20
% Var.
Apr/21
LTM
Apr/20
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
4,551
1,168
289.6%
37,482
64,124
-41.5%
97,886
240,520
-59.3%
Seats (thousand)
808
184
340.3%
6,555
11,017
-40.5%
17,077
42,120
-59.5%
ASK (million)
893
239
273.5%
7,892
12,701
-37.9%
20,333
47,037
-56.8%
RPK (million)
739
190
289.2%
6,331
10,137
-37.5%
16,320
38,394
-57.5%
Load factor
82.8%
79.5%
3.3 p.p
80.2%
79.8%
0.4 p.p
80.3%
81.6%
-1.4 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
661
143
360.9%
5,156
8,489
-39.3%
13,443
33,371
-59.7%
Domestic GOL
Departures
4,551
1,162
291.7%
37,482
59,732
-37.2%
97,886
224,745
-56.4%
Seats (thousand)
808
182
343.0%
6,555
10,266
-36.2%
17,077
39,404
-56.7%
ASK (million)
893
235
279.8%
7,892
10,917
-27.7%
20,333
40,653
-50.0%
RPK (million)
739
188
293.9%
6,331
8,847
-28.4%
16,320
33,598
-51.4%
Load factor
82.8%
79.8%
2.9 p.p
80.2%
81.0%
-0.8 p.p
80.3%
82.6%
-2.4 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
661
143
362.9%
5,156
7,995
-35.5%
13,443
31,510
-57.3%
International GOL
Departures
0
6
N.A.
0
4,392
N.A.
0
15,775
N.A.
Seats (thousand)
0
1
N.A.
0
751
N.A.
0
2,717
N.A.
ASK (million)
0
4
N.A.
0
1,784
N.A.
0
6,384
N.A.
RPK (million)
0
2
N.A.
0
1,290
N.A.
0
4,796
N.A.
Load factor
0
56.2%
N.A.
0
72.3%
N.A.
0
75.1%
N.A.
Pax on board (thousand)
0
1
N.A.
0
494
N.A.
0
1,861
N.A.
On-time Departures
97.3%
95.2%
2.1 p.p
96.8%
93.5%
3.3 p.p
95.8%
91.3%
4.5 p.p
Flight Completion
97.7%
92.4%
5.3 p.p
98.0%
95.8%
2.3 p.p
98.1%
97.9%
0.2 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
2.6
0.8
205.1%
12.4
21.1
-41.0%
32.4
88.9
-63.6%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.
