SMI 10’044 -1.0%  SPI 12’562 -0.9%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’616 -1.0%  Euro 1.0713 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’195 -1.0%  Gold 1’917 0.6%  Dollar 0.9041 -0.3%  Öl 42.5 -0.8% 
21.10.2020 13:58:00

GOL announces its 3Q20 earnings schedule

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GLAI"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces its 3Q20 earnings schedule.

3Q20 Earnings 

November 4, 2020 (before trading hours)
The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Quiet period

In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, GOL will begin its quiet period on October 21, and will end immediately after the earnings call on November 4, 2020.

Conference calls

English

Portuguese

November 4, 2020

November 4, 2020

10:00 a.m. (US EST)

11:30 a.m. (US EST)

12:00 p.m. (Brasília time)

01:30 p.m. (Brasília time)

Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382

Phone: +55 (11) 3181-8565

Code: GOL

Code: GOL

Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088

Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012

Replay code: 10147838

Replay code: 2000720#

Webcast: click here

Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days. 

CONTACT
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 129 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-announces-its-3q20-earnings-schedule-301156916.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 107.16
-0.24 %
UBS Group 11.19
-0.27 %
Part Grp Hldg 857.40
-0.49 %
Sika 228.40
-0.70 %
ABB 24.03
-0.87 %
Geberit 539.00
-1.61 %
Swiss Re 67.50
-1.83 %
Alcon 54.06
-2.07 %
SGS 2’352.00
-2.08 %
Lonza Grp 567.00
-2.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:30
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV
10:16
Bühne frei für Nestlé & Co.
10:00
Could Stimulus Raise Bond Yields?
08:05
SMI ohne Richtung
20.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
19.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: 20.60% p.a. Callable BRC auf Adidas, Fresenius Medical Care, Infineon
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Dufry schliesst Kapitalerhöhung ab - Bruttoertrag 820 Millionen Franken
Zur Rose-Aktie profitiert stark: Zur Rose legt in den ersten neun Monaten deutlich zu
Lonza-Partner Moderna macht Hoffnung auf US-Notfallzulassung für Corona-Impfung - Moderna-Aktie leicht im Plus
Quartalszahlen: UBS-Chef Ermotti verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnsprung - UBS-Aktie profitiert deutlich
2020 voller Herausforderungen: So sollten Anleger laut Morgan Stanley jetzt reagieren
US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Nestlé wächst zweistellig mit Vitaminen und medizinischen Produkten - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Logitech steigert Umsatz und Gewinn im zweiten Quartal - Logitech-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung
SMI deutlich schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Lufthansa fliegt auch im Sommer Milliardenverlust ein - Aktie dennoch in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI deutlich schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Am heimischen Markt werden am Mittwoch Abschläge verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex sackt ebenfalls ab. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es zur Wochenmitte vor allem aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit